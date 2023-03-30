A savvy business owner like you knows the value of website optimization. In today’s cutthroat digital marketplace, an SEO-friendly website with solid keyword research, meta tags, good page speed and backlinks helps you stand out. If you want to know how to Improve search engine rankings for small business websites, you’ve come to the right place.

Here are simple ways to attract more people to your site.

1. Good backlinks can improve your search engine rankings

You must make high-quality content that trustworthy websites want to link to. Try to appeal to your industry or niche. You can even send emails to connect with influential people or experts in your field.

You may need to clean up your reputation if you’re having trouble making connections. Set up alerts to see what your customers are saying about you.

2. Your website optimization strategy needs target keywords

You can look at search suggestions from Google or use complex keyword tools like LSI Keyword Generator.

If you’re looking for free tools, check out Google Trends. QuestionDB is another helpful tool you can use to find better keywords. It helps you generate hundreds of content ideas. Just input a broad keyword to create many valuable keywords you can use.

3. Use descriptive URLs

Now that you have found the right target keywords to attract people in your industry or niche, use them in your URL and article. Putting relevant keywords in your URL can help search engines understand what’s on your page. This can make your website more visible in search results, attracting more targeted traffic.

4. Don’t overlook mobile devices in your website optimization plan

Your site needs to look good on smartphones. According to the Pew Research Center, about three-quarters of Americans buy things online using their smartphones. But you’ll repel potential customers if your site looks horrible on mobile devices.

That’s why you should run your site through Google’s free mobile-friendly test. You can do it in less than 30 seconds in your browser. Copy and paste your site’s URL into this tool and you’ll get a detailed report pointing out what you’re doing right — and what you can improve upon.

A helpful trick to boost business

More ways to make a small business website SEO friendly

