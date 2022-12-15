If you have an e-commerce store, I bet you’re reaping the benefits of holiday shopping. Whether you’re selling products or services, there’s always room for improvement. That’s why we’re sharing three of the best website optimization tips.

First, run your website through Google Search Console, a free online test that reveals indexing issues on your pages. You can also use one-minute tests to check broken links and ensure your site is friendly for mobile users. Tap or click here for six free tests that will help optimize your website.

If you want a more prosperous digital life next year, scroll down. We’ll show you how to optimize your website for growth in 2023. After this tip, you’ll no longer have to ask, “How do I drive more traffic to my online store?”

Website optimization tips for 2023

There are many ways to increase website traffic, from hiring influencers to running paid ad campaigns. If you’re looking to show up as No. 1 when customers look up your products, we can help. Try these simple tricks to create successful Google Ads and boost your company’s profile.

After you optimize your website with the free tests above, it’s time to hone in on customer experience. Remember: If you’re selling products, you want the checkout experience to be as easy as possible. If you’re sharing coupons or codes for discounts or promotions, make them clear and simple.

You can also autofill customers’ checkout information, like their credit card data or shipping address. Another good idea is to simulate a purchase as if you were a customer. Pretend you’re buying a product.

How many checkout steps are there? How many pages do you have to click through? Ideally, the customer should be able to make a purchase in less than a minute. If it’s taking you longer than that, you may need to rethink your website structure.

You may realize just how much room there is to improve. | Photo © Yuri Arcurs | Dreamstime.com

You can also go through your site to make sure it’s updated

While you’re at it, go through your site and give it a thorough look. Check to see if it’s outdated. Make sure you’re posting new content regularly. This way, you’re keeping your audience up-to-date. Old content won’t drive traffic to your website. Maybe you need to create new pages to attract new users.

Instead of seeing it as work, consider it an opportunity to use the keywords people are searching for. More people means more money. While at it, use GTmetrix, a free tool that lets you know if your site takes forever to load.

Remember: Customers have endless options. They won’t wait any longer than they need to. So if your site has a delay or takes too long to load pages, they’ll jump ship in a flash.

Don’t give them the opportunity to click away. Inspire them to stay around by making your site faster with GTmetrix’s recommendations.

Another good way to boost website traffic

If you have a website, you want it to show up on as many different search terms as possible. To get to the front page of a customer’s online search, you need to know about SEO — or search engine optimization. Think of it as the secret sauce standing between you and a No. 1 ranking on Google Search.

You can also apply time-proven SEO strategies, like writing better meta descriptions or using many internal links. For example, you can start to utilize long-tail keywords more often. Not only are they easier to rank for, but they get more clicks than shorter and more generic queries.

To recap, long-tail keywords are search queries that expand upon a singular keyword. They’re a few words long, more descriptive than a singular search word and often contain questions. Use this SEO guide to master long-tail keywords.

However, there are many other ways to use SEO to your advantage aside from focusing on long-tail keywords. You can also see how the competition is doing.

Once you know what similar sellers are doing to succeed, you can better tweak your strategies. Luckily, there’s an easy way to check that data. Just use SimilarWeb to see what you can do better. Tap or click here for a web traffic tool that shows you exactly how the competition does it.