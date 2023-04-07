Running multiple small businesses can be overwhelming. You have to juggle scheduling, accounting and countless other duties. Talk about stressful.

Luckily, you can streamline your operations with a small business scheduling app like Google Calendar, Calendly or Acuity Scheduling.

Most useful tech tools for small businesses

I got this idea when Jennifer from Sioux Falls, SD called The Kim Komando Show. She wants to help her friend who runs two small businesses:

One is a transportation service that drives Amish people to and from various locations.

His other business involves renting equipment for summer events.

He takes calls for both businesses on his personal cellphone, which means it’s constantly ringing. Plus, he manages all of his appointments on his Android phone’s calendar app.

Not surprisingly, it’s tough for him to keep track of all the important details, from driving distance and gas costs to payroll and assigned staff for different appointments.

Jennifer saw her friend struggling and encouraged him to buy a computer so he can manage his business appointments and payroll more effectively. Since she didn’t know the right tools he needs, she reached out to me for help. What a good friend, right?

RELATED: Use these five apps to safely make friends online

First, use a small business scheduling app

While Jennifer’s friend currently uses the calendar app on his Android phone to keep track of appointments, there are better ways to organize.

There are several scheduling and calendar apps specifically designed for businesses. Some popular options include Google Calendar, Calendly and Acuity Scheduling. These apps let you schedule appointments, set reminders and share calendars with team members.

He needs to upgrade his setup, too. Though it’s impressive to run a small business from a smartphone, it’s super inconvenient. But I get that it can be hard to find the right PC for your needs. That’s why my team made this one-minute laptop finder quiz.

All you have to do is answer a few questions about your preferences and what you need the computer for. Then, my site will pass along a rec for the best PC for your needs.

RELATED: Our roundup of the best computers for small businesses and remote workers

More management tools that save time and money

A small business scheduling app is a good first step, and there are even more software programs that can make a world of difference.

Dispatching tools like Samsara, Fleetio and Workwave Route Manager let you schedule trips, optimize routes and track vehicles in real-time.

As for the event rental business, rental management software is a must. Tools like Booqable or EZRentOut can help you keep track of inventory, reservations and payments. These programs let users manage customer information and inventory levels. You can also create quotes, invoices and rental agreements.

Since he friend wants to better calculate payroll, it may be helpful to invest in accounting and payroll software. QuickBooks and Xero are popular options for small businesses, as they allow users to track expenses, manage invoices, and process payroll. But neither holds a candle to NetSuite, my sponsor.

Upgrade your business with NetSuite by Oracle

Gain full visibility and control of your financials, inventory, HR, planning, budgeting and more all in one spot. Automate your processes and close your books quickly with NetSuite’s modern software. Over 93% of surveyed businesses increased their visibility and control after upgrading to NetSuite.

Join over 32,000 businesses already using NetSuite and take advantage of their special financing program for growing businesses this summer. Visit NetSuite.com/KIM to learn more. Head to NetSuite.com/KIM for this special, one-of-a-kind financing offer on the No. 1 financial system for growing businesses.