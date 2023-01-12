Prepare your business for the new year with these five small business resolutions for 2023. We’ll help you cut costs, gain new skills and find ways to optimize your work life. It’s time to be more strategic with your marketing goals, develop your online presence and whip your finances into shape.

1. Stop paying for stuff you can get for free

Are you paying for Photoshop, Microsoft Office or other expensive apps? Inflation is at 7.7%, and the cost of living crisis isn’t going away anytime soon. Many financial experts predict an economic downturn in 2023.

This means you must look for new ways to save. Always look for free and cheap alternatives. Often, they work just as well!

We can help you save time you’d otherwise spend researching alternatives. We found free programs with just as much value as those you’re paying for. Save money during an economic downturn with these 20 freebies.

2. Small business resolutions 2023: Master digital marketing

All small business owners should learn marketing skills. Once you understand the best ways to reach out to people, you can take your business to the next level. This means you can better impress customers, partners and investors.

Luckily, it’s easy to learn how marketing strategy works. You don’t have to pay for an expensive education. Thanks to resources like Coursera, you can learn these skills online.

Grow your small business in 2023 with these four ways to learn digital marketing.

3. Develop your online presence

Give your website a good, hard look. Does your site need a facelift? Run it through one of these free tests:

These tools will help ensure that your website is accessible to as many people as possible.

4. Organize your home office space as part of your small business resolutions for 2023

Clutter can throw off your groove. Does the idea of redesigning your home office seem like too much work? It doesn’t have to be.

Many handy gadgets can keep supplies in order, optimize your workspace, organize messy cables and maximize limited space. Don’t have the time to find the best devices for your needs? We can help.

Tap or click here for 14 lifesavers that will help you finally get your home office organized.

5. Use NetSuite to improve your small business

How many mistakes are you making because you aren’t getting an accurate overview of how your business is doing? Upgrade your organizational skills with better financial software.

If you want the best possible way to check your company’s financials, we recommend our sponsor NetSuite. It’s what Kim uses, and she recommends it to any other business leaders who want to improve in 2023.

Approximately 93% of surveyed businesses increased their visibility and control after upgrading to NetSuite. Use it to:

Gain visibility and control of your financials, inventory, HR, planning, budgeting and more.

Automate processes.

Close your books in no time.

Stay well ahead of your competition.

