Sick of wasting time on repetitive tasks? You don’t have to go it alone. Automation can streamline lead generators, customer service and other business needs. We’ll show you how in our step-by-step guide to small business automation.

What can you automate in your small business?

Aside from that, you can also automate daily tasks like data entry, appointment scheduling, follow-up emails or even social media posting. This will free up time to focus on more pressing tasks.

According to Quixy.com, 77% of marketers who use automation see an increase in conversions. Best of all, it’s not complicated. You can start to automate your small business by taking advantage of tools you might not know about.

For example, tools like Zapier can help automate data entry between different platforms. If you need help managing appointments, check out tools like Calendly or Acuity. They’ll send automatic reminders and schedule recurring events so you don’t have to.

That’s just the beginning. Here are a few other tasks you can automate:

How to start using small business automation

Tools, check! Are you feeling overwhelmed by all the possibilities? Don’t let automation alarm you. Follow these simple steps to begin.

Examine your daily tasks. Look for repetitive things you do every day. Find specific automation tools that will work for your business. Implement the tools next. Start small and test out different tools to see which best fits into your workflow.

Stay vigilant in monitoring your automation processes and tweak them as necessary to maintain effectiveness. If you’re looking for other ways to upgrade your business processes, we can help.

