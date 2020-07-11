Every small business has its own unique needs. And, despite the uncertainty of the world right now, one thing that remains unchanged is the importance of having the right people on your team.

Some business owners turn to free job boards or sites like Craigslist. That’s a big mistake. You never know what you’re getting from sites like that. They simply don’t have the tools or screening systems in place to find quality employees, and you’ll never get back the time you waste doing that work yourself.

When you’re is ready to make that next hire, find the right person with LinkedIn Jobs. Visit LinkedIn.com/KIM to get $50 off your first post. Keep reading for our pro tips on making your postings shine so you can attract the perfect candidate.

The right way to post a job

Why is LinkedIn the best place to post your position? Well, for starters there are more than 690 million active members on the platform and that number is growing every day. It’s the solution we use at Komando HQ to find, connect with, and manage the right talent.

As you probably know, getting job postings to reach the right people can be difficult. You don’t have to worry about that with LinkedIn. It has easy-to-use tools to help you get the most out of your job listings and connect you with the best potential employees.

One of those tools is perfect if you’ve ever struggled with creating a job listing. Writing the description for your open positions is an art form, and if you get it wrong, your job will get lost in the shuffle. Now you can get the listings right by using pre-populated templates for over 130 of LinkedIn’s most popular job titles.

Not only that but LinkedIn helps you screen for qualified applicants by adding required questions to the job application. This is extremely effective — 80% of jobs with screening questions get a qualified applicant within a day. That’s amazing!

Targeting suitable candidates

Posting open positions on free job boards is like a box of chocolates: You never know what you’re gonna get. While that might be a good thing for Forrest Gump, it could spell disaster for your business.

Instead, you can use LinkedIn to put your job in front of the right people through promoted search results, email and text alerts. Plus, you’ll get instant recommended matches of people who haven’t applied but would be a good fit for your role.

You’ll have a wide variety of qualified applicants to choose from, too. More than 25 million professionals view and apply to jobs on LinkedIn every week. And you can narrow candidates down to those who are perfect for your team.

LinkedIn offers filters for the most qualified applicants based on criteria that matters, such as experience and location. Job seekers who don’t meet your needs are automatically rejected, so every applicant hears back from you without taking any of your valuable time. Nice!

You control how much you spend

With LinkedIn, you choose your own budget. You can adjust your spending or close a job posting at any time; you’re totally in control.

There’s even a way to get more applicants if you have it in your budget. Simply pay to promote your job to relevant applicants. Even better, you only pay for results. Your budget is used only when someone clicks on your post. It’s a truly efficient and affordable way to find the right people to join your team.

LinkedIn Job Posts are perfect for small businesses that hire sporadically and don’t have someone dedicated to finding new talent. These individual posts can be used to target the right people at the right time.

Job Posts features:

Promote Placement at top of LinkedIn job search results Placement in personalized job-seeker emails Instant alerts sent to relevant job seekers



Connect Recommended candidates based on your job post criteria Dedicated messaging platform for quickly reaching out to candidates Bulk rejection messaging



Manage Basic applicant management tool Job analytics in an easy-to-read dashboard Share candidate profiles for review Contract-free payment; pay as you go with a daily budget Screening questions



Find the right person for your business today with LinkedIn Jobs. You can pay what you want and get the first $50 off. Just visit LinkedIn.com/Kim. Terms and conditions apply.