Are you tired of paying for expensive toner cartridges? Don’t worry, you’re not alone.

That’s why you’re going to love Epson’s EcoTank Pro. It’s cartridge-free and designed for high volume, heavy-duty printing so you can print like a pro.

And it’s more than just a printer. The EcoTank Pro also copies, scans and sends faxes. See why Epson EcoTank printers are Kim’s printer of choice at Epson.com/EcoTankKim.

Meet EcoTank Pro

We’re always telling you how great Epson EcoTank printers are and now they just got better! With Epson’s line of Ecotank Pro printers, everyone can print like a pro at the office or at home.

Here are some features you’re going to love:

Heavy-duty performance – Epson’s fastest EcoTank printers for your office or small business.

– Epson’s fastest EcoTank printers for your office or small business. Printshop Quality – Print even your most critical printing projects in house with Epson DURABrite Ink.

– Print even your most critical printing projects in house with Epson DURABrite Ink. Cartridge-free value – Easy-to-fill ink tanks are a wise investment that offers remarkable convenience, plus get Unlimited Ink for two years. (We’ll tell you how to get it later in this post.)

– Easy-to-fill ink tanks are a wise investment that offers remarkable convenience, plus get Unlimited Ink for two years. (We’ll tell you how to get it later in this post.) Save up to 80% – With low-cost replacement ink bottles vs standard capacity color laser toner cartridges.

– With low-cost replacement ink bottles vs standard capacity color laser toner cartridges. Less waste – Zero cartridge waste and heat-free technology mean lower energy usage. Every penny counts when you’re running a business.

EcoTank Pro ET-5850

Let’s take a closer look at one of Epson’s most popular models, the EcoTank Pro ET-5850.

Epson

The EcoTank Pro ET-5850 wireless all-in-one offers fast cartridge-free printing with easy-to-fill supersized ink tanks. They really are simple to fill and the ink won’t dry out.

If you’re a business owner, it’s all about the numbers, so let’s dive in: You can save up to 80% with low-cost replacement ink bottles versus standard-capacity color laser toner cartridges — about 2 cents per color ISO page versus 14 cents with cartridges.

PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology delivers high-volume, print-shop-quality output, plus speeds up to 25 ISO ppm black and color. Translation? Bold, high-quality prints every time. Create vibrant borderless prints up to 8.5-inches x 14-inches, so no more outsourcing your fliers and printed marketing materials. How handy is that?

Each replacement ink set includes enough ink to print up to 6,000 pages. Plus, there’s zero cartridge waste and very low energy consumption. Less trash and a lower energy bill is something all of us could use.

The ET-5850 features a 500-sheet front tray paper capacity and rear specialty-paper feed, plus a 4.3-inch color touchscreen and hands-free voice-activated printing.

This is just one of the options in Epson’s line of EcoTank Pro printers. There are a few others to choose from and you can find details at Epson.com/EcoTankKim. Browse the line and see what’s best for your needs and your business.

How to claim your two years of ink guarantee

We mentioned earlier that you can receive two years’ worth of ink. Here’s how to claim yours in just three simple steps:

Purchase an EcoTank Pro ET-5800, ET-5850, ET-5880, ET-16600 or ET-16650 from March 26, 2020 to March 31, 2021. Then register your new printer within 30 days of purchase. Click here to register it online. Purchase qualifying ink bottles within two years of printer purchase. Note: Click here to find ink. Mail in ink your receipt, printer usage history report, empty ink bottles and claim form to Epson within two years of registration. Click here to download the rebate form.

That’s it, you’re all set. Now you have the power to print like a pro, scan photos, fax important documents and more.

See why Epson EcoTank printers are Kim’s printer of choice at Epson.com/EcoTankKim.