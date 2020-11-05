5 simple ways to keep your employees happy and productive

In the age of COVID-19, the benefits of being in the office can be reduced across the board or eliminated. Many are even working from home. Now, more than ever, it’s important to keep your employees happy and productive during what can be a confusing time.

To help navigate the sometimes difficult world of running a business or managing employees, we put together five ways to keep workers productive. Read on for everything you’ll need to know to keep your business running smoothly!

1. Make sure everyone has the tools they need

Especially when working from home, make sure you check in with your employees to see if they have everything they need to get their job done efficiently and comfortably. Sometimes even a particularly old chair someone has to sit in all day can throw off their performance, and issues like a slow internet connection can be a disaster.

From top to bottom, an upfront investment in a piece of software or furniture, for example, is always worth it to equip your employees with the tools they need.

2. Check in often

Whether or not your team is working at the office or virtually, regular check-ins are essential. It can be complicated to make a daily check-in work for everyone’s schedule. Instead, be sure to reach out to all your employees, or at least your direct subordinates, at least once a week.

Staying in regular contact with your employees without slowing anything down is the goal. And being on the same page will save you time in the future.

3. Listen to your employees

If an employee is frustrated by a task or struggling with a complicated issue, it’s easy to reach out when you’re in the office. It’s not as easy online, and there’s less of a co-worker community.

That’s why it’s critical to make an effort to speak with employees at least once a week to help deal with any issues. Let your employees know that you’re available even when meetings aren’t scheduled to lend a hand. Many times, these issues won’t require action on your part. Simply talking them through an issue can be a big help and make them feel supported.

4. Take direct action to address problems

Sometimes, an employee needs more than someone to listen to them. When telecommuting, if an employee experiences a simple issue or is confused about something you can help them with, do so quickly and directly.

Taking action and addressing concerns as they arise makes employees feel supported and encouraged by management, especially when you may not have daily communication with every employee.

5. Offer, but don’t require, team-building activities

Virtual team-building activities can be great for keeping morale high. An hour or so over lunchtime or after work gives your team a chance to connect in a way that doesn’t revolve around work. That said, fun should be optional, not mandatory.

At Komando HQ, we host a team-building activity every two weeks, like online games or scavenger hunts. Small prizes are a great way to encourage participation without requiring it, too. We go with gift cards, the universal crowd pleaser!

