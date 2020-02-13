A study from Microsoft suggests that 40% of the time when a worker has been interrupted, they don’t return back to work right away. You’ve heard some form of this, right? There’s another statistic that says when a worker is interrupted from a task, it takes them about 20 minutes to re-acclimate to what they were doing.

Do you really need studies and research to tell you what negatively affects employee productivity? As business owners and managers, you know providing a work-life balance is always a challenge.

You care about workplace culture and want your employees to look forward to coming to work every day, yet you also need to get stuff done. We’ll take a look at the biggest time-wasters at work, along with ideas and considerations to improve productivity; brought to you by our sponsor, Dell Small Business.

What are the biggest time-wasters at work?

Email

The internet

Social media

Instant messaging and chats

Noisy and chatty coworkers

Too many meetings

Poorly run meetings

Multi-tasking

Lack of clearly defined tasks

Lack of workflows and processes

Step 1: Change productivity with tech

With so many distractions, where do you start and what do you do?

Change starts with identifying and isolating habits that lead to a loss of productive time, such as answering emails or responding to social media posts. Here are some of the ways you can help your teams be more efficient without micromanaging their every move:

Add a second monitor — one for current workspace and the other for managing side conversations and conducting online research.

Create a standard meeting template that requires a meeting facilitator, scribe to take notes and a timer to make sure meetings start and end on time.

Encourage workers to block out time on their calendars for focus-work time.

Institute meeting-free zones every day or a meeting-free day once a week.

Use a web-based project management tool so workers know what is expected of them when tasks are due and who needs to be informed of their progress.

Get conversations out of email and move them to a collaborative digital workspace, such as a company-managed intranet or a web-based productivity tool.

Empower staff to use signals when they are not to be disturbed, especially if you have open workspaces. A hand-printed “please do not disturb” sign can deter even the chattiest of workers.

Step 2: Provide tools to help your employees focus

There are things built into your operating systems to help lessen distraction time and keep employees on task. The Microsoft’s Edge browser on Windows 10 features “Reading Mode,” which clears distractions and helps readers and workers focus only on the important tasks at hand.

Sometimes, you can do this without any technology at all and keep employees from being distracted by using old-school solutions like signs, keeping office doors closed, wearing headphones or a selection of other helpful actions.

Productivity levels can also be proactively managed by helping to lower stress levels. The less stressed employees are, the more productive they are. Slowing things down and focusing on positivity, taking time for self-care and even making sure employees are well-rested are all important factors.

When it comes to ensuring everyone’s needs are properly met in the workplace, you have to consider just about every angle. While you can’t please everyone, at least meet basic needs and provide a safe and positive atmosphere.

