Small biz tip: 15 important documents you need to digitize right now

Do you keep backup copies of important personal documents? Think tax information, car titles, living wills and more. If not, it’s time to start making copies. Tap or click here to learn how to scan photos and documents without buying a scanner.

If you own a small business, it’s critical to have duplicates of those documents as well. But don’t just scan important documents to have more than one hard copy. You should also digitize them so you have multiple ways to protect them. If an unthinkable fire were to happen, all of your paper files could go up in smoke.

Don’t know where to begin? Don’t worry. We’re here to help. Here are 15 documents you need to keep a digital copy of now.

Business Blueprints

Some documents you assume you’ll only need once, so you save them on your business computer. A computer crash can leave you having to rewrite or hunt them down again. These are some important documents you should keep a digital copy of:

Business licensce

Business plan

The deed to your company (if you own the building)

Your financials

Running a business is all about working and processing the right numbers. You’ll need certain documents regularly to process payroll, pay taxes, and obtain loans. Be sure to keep backups of the following:

Previous tax records

Bank account information

Financial records

Payroll receipts

Loan documents

Insurance documents

Employee Information

If you own a business, there is a high likelihood you have a number of employees. They trust you to store their information safely and have it securely backed up in case something happens. Be sure to keep digital copies securely stored of the following documents:

Employee bank/direct deposit information

Personal Identification documents

Background checks

Resumes of current and prospective employees

Educational documents like diplomas

Professional Certifications, especially ones that need to be reported in relation to business licenses

Where do I store them?

As you know, computers can fail. Hard drives crash, power surges happen and can fry your electronics and your data is lost.

Even worse, hackers, viruses, or ransomware can leave you and your employees compromised. Imagine a hacker gaining access to your computer and denying you access to your data until you pay a hefty ransom. Don’t take that risk. Instead, back up your data with a cloud service like our sponsor, IDrive.

