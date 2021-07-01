How to buy Google search ads for your business or side hustle

Marketing for your small business used to be as simple as sending out a few fliers or having an ad posted in a newspaper. If you were feeling ambitious, you could spring for a television commercial. Those days are gone.

Now, traditional advertising has been pushed aside for digital marketing and online superpowers like Google and Facebook reign supreme. So if you want to gain exposure for your business, Google Search Ads are a great place to start. Who’s actually behind the ads you see online? Tap or click here to find out.

If you own a business or a side hustle and are looking to bring in more customers, read on for beginner tips to help you navigate the world of Google Ads. You’ll have new customers in no time.

How does Google Ads work?

If you’re unfamiliar with Google Ads, your first question will likely be, how does it even work?? Thankfully, it’s not as complicated as it sounds! When you purchase a Google Search Ad, your product or service will appear in front of potential customers when searching for things relevant to what you offer.

Think about it this way: ever notice that over time, Amazon, Facebook and other websites magically offer you things that you are interested in every time you log in?

By purchasing an ad from Google, when potential customers go online, they see your products. Isn’t that convenient? Here’s a simple breakdown of how it works:

When purchasing your ad, select your goal, whether that be getting more visitors or more phone calls, choose from various options.

Choose the location you are targeting. You can choose based on ZIP code for local businesses or even broader by state or country.

Choose how you want your ad to look and feel and then choose a monthly budget.

You are all done!

When Google users click on your ad or make contact with your business, you’ll be charged for its ad services. Have more questions? Watch this short video from Google about how the ad process works.

How do I find the right audience for my business?

Your business needs to target the right customers, or advertising is all for naught. Here’s what we mean by that: If you are a financial planning service for retirees, you don’t want to target new college graduates, or you’ll never see results.

You can find the right audience for your business by asking yourself a few questions. You can also use a few of Google’s easy features designed for audience targeting.

First, consider what you are selling and the age range of who would buy your product or service. Referencing the example above, if you sell financial services for retirees, you’ll want to target customers that are either at retirement age or currently planning for retirement.

Second, consider your location and who can benefit from your services. If you are a hair salon, you’ll want to target locally. If someone lives in California, they are unlikely to visit your hair salon in Florida. So country-wide targeting would be a waste of money.

Lastly, consider the income and budget of who you want to target. Depending on the cost of your product or service, you’ll want to show your ads to people who have the disposable income to afford it.

How do I find time for this?

Running a business is time-consuming. If it’s a side-hustle, you likely also have a full-time job, which doesn’t leave you much time for anything else. Google knows your busy and only recommends 30 minutes weekly to review your ad set up.

It makes it even simpler by allowing you to manage everything from your mobile phone so that you can keep track of your ads on the go. Set-up is a breeze as well. Using the simple steps we listed above, you can launch new ads in just a few minutes.

How much do Google Ads cost?

When you hear the words advertising, your wallet might run away in fear. Take a breath. Google Ads is for every budget. Every business can set up the budget that works for them, managed in your budget settings. There are multiple options for every background.

As a bonus, you are only charged when potential users interact with your ad on Google. This process is known as pay per click. How much each click costs depends on various factors. You can learn more about the cost behind each interaction and how to create a budget that works for you here.

If you’ve never worked with Google Ads before, you might be nervous. However, the process is fairly simple and manageable with these easy steps. If you want to gain more customers or become noticed more in your area, Google Ads is a good place to begin.