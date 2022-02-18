If you’re shopping for a new computer, you’re in luck. Whenever Kim recommends laptops and desktops, one brand name always comes up. Our sponsor, Dell. She trusts their reliable and high-quality gadgets.

Luckily, Dell Technologies is throwing a huge sale to celebrate Presidents Day. You can get the tech you need for up to 45% off. So if you want to upgrade, it’s time to check it out.

This sale is a huge relief for anyone who held off buying devices due to last year’s chip shortage. Remember how tech prices skyrocketed thanks to supply chain struggles? If you put your computer-buying plans on pause, now is the perfect time to hit the play button.

Great way to celebrate Presidents Day

We recommend shopping now before Dell Technologies’ Presidents Day business sale expires. For a limited time, you can save up to 45% on all the latest gear to work from anywhere with fast, free shipping.

Dell Technologies recommends Windows 11 Pro for business, so now’s the time for incredible savings on PCs, along with servers, monitors and docks — all with free shipping and quick installation and setup through Dell Installation Services.

You can contact your Dell Technologies Advisor today at 877-ASK-DELL. But if you want to relax and shop online first, we’ve got you covered. Here are a few deals we’re excited about.

Now selling for the lowest price ever, the Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop boasts a 15.6-inch screen with the latest processor options. Its battery life officially lasts for around eight hours, but PG Mag’s review found it can last for up to 11 hours.

It’s inexpensive and versatile, with a comfortable keyboard, good speakers and included HDMI and Ethernet ports. Solid and easy to use, this big-screen machine is excellent for tight budgets. Overall, it’s proof you don’t have to wound your wallet to buy a powerful gadget.

The 23.8-inch Inspiron 24 5000 Black All-In-One fits its name. It comes with a built-in bipod stand to save you the extra shopping. It has a pop-up webcam, InfinityEdge display, a Windows 11 operating system and 8GB of memory.

Oh, and it has a hard drive of 256 GB. Here’s another bonus. Buy this gadget now and you can protect it with two years’ worth of support for the price of one.

“Beauty meets power,” goes the product description for this powerful desktop. Whether or not you consider tech gadgets as beautiful is subjective, of course. But one thing’s undeniable: The XPS Desktop is a sturdy gadget that performs well.

It has 16GB of memory and a 512GB hard drive. It’s got enough horsepower to gallop through whatever processes you might need. Get it now to take advantage of this super low price.

Those are just a few highlights, though

There’s a lot more to love. We left out gaming computers and a slew of other great ways to save money.

You can even get budget machines in the Dell Presidents Day sales 2022. Some are selling for as low as $249.99.

When you step back and remember that many laptops sell for $1,000 or more nowadays, that makes deals like this all the more helpful. When you shop without planning ahead, you could spend thousands overall. Take advantage of this timely sale and you could save as much as $650 on the devices you need.

So give yourself the gift of a good sale and check out the best deals at Dell. Remember, you’re getting up to 45% on all the latest gear to work from anywhere for a limited time. Everything comes with free shipping and quick installation and setup through Dell Installation Services.