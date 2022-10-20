Happy customers can do wonders for your small business. Five-star Google reviews can boost your rankings, improve click-through rates, and attract more consumers. Best of all, it costs nothing to grow your business on Google.

However, it’s not easy to master search engine optimization (or SEO for short). Follow these 10 steps to reach the top of the search results. Once you’ve attracted a customer’s attention, it’s time to encourage them to leave a good review.

After all, most buyers won’t put much weight into what you have to say about your business. They want to know what people like them have to say. Luckily, the SEO experts at Rock The Rankings shared their insider strategies you can use to get more Google reviews.

1. Boost your business on Google by asking for reviews

That’s right: The first thing you should do is use your words. Reach out to your customers and ask if they’d be willing to leave a review.

Sure, it might seem a little awkward at first. If you’re holding off out of nervousness, try to picture the best-case scenario:

Let’s say a customer loves your product and is highly satisfied.

But most people live busy lives. Leaving a review might not occur to them.

When this customer sees your review request, they’re more than happy to help!

Bottom line: It never hurts to reach out and ask for help. Even if some customers ignore the request, they’ll understand it’s necessary for your business. If you’re lucky, happy buyers will hear your plea and tell the world how much they like your small business.

2. You can even follow up

This requires a delicate balancing act. Although you don’t want to annoy customers, you also want to ensure they saw your first request. After all, over 6 billion texts are sent every day, according to the Vermont State Highway Safety Office.

On top of that, an astronomical amount of emails are sent globally daily. Statista data found that around 319.6 billion emails were sent and received daily in 2021. Think about how many emails and texts pile into people’s devices.

Your request could have been swept away by the tsunami of digital communication. Don’t worry about annoying your customers. Send a short and sweet follow-up message reminding them how much you’d appreciate a review. After that, try one of the following strategies.

3. Make reviews automatic

Here’s a different tactic. Instead of texting or emailing your customers after a sale, show them a review option right after they complete their transaction. Many websites will request reviews from customers directly after they buy something.

Sure, some buyers will prefer to leave a review after they’ve had some time to use the product or service. But this strategy is worth trying out. It’s especially effective if you add a widget to your website.

🏃 💨 Two steps you should take as soon as possible 👉 First, verify your business profile on Google. This way, it will appear on Maps, Search and other Google apps. ✔️ Next, make it easy for customers to leave reviews. Just create and share a link on your website. Follow these steps to find your link: First, go to your Business Profile on Google. Here’s how to find it. Next, select Customers > Reviews > Get more reviews. Share the link with your customers directly or use the sharing options provided. ✍️ After that, you can use your Google My Business review link. This makes it easy for customers to leave reviews.

There’s a lot you can do once you have this link. Add it to your website as a widget or insert it into receipts, thank you emails, chat messages and more.

4. Use QR codes

According to Justin Berg, the founder of Rock The Rankings, you shouldn’t underestimate the value of QR codes. You can easily send people to your Google My Business review link with a simple symbol. Print them onto receipts so customers can leave a review without any hassle.

All a customer has to do is hover their smartphone camera over the code. Then, they’re taken to a Google reviews page. Tap or click here to learn how to create your custom QR codes.

5. Respond to reviews

People like to know that their efforts are appreciated. Show your customers you care by thanking them for leaving a review. Engaging with customers shows that you care about their experiences, good or bad.

This also encourages other buyers to leave reviews. If they know you’re likely to respond, they’ll feel more incentivized to engage with you.

