The best times to post on social media

You’re probably posting at the wrong time. When’s the best time to post on social media so that people actually see your stuff? Here’s when posting “primetime” hits for every channel:

Facebook: Weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday posts should get the most eyeballs. Btw, weekends and outside of normal business hours are the lowest engagement times.

LinkedIn: Weekdays during business hours, especially lunchtime between noon and 1 p.m. Bonus points for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Twitter: Weekdays during business hours (see a theme here?), with the best performance between noon and 3 p.m. Wednesday and Friday are the biggest days.

Instagram: Plot twist: Weekdays during off-work hours. Go for lunchtime, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or in the evening between 7 and 9 p.m. Wednesday and Friday are the highest engagement days here, too.

