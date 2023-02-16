If you’re a hard-working entrepreneur or small business owner, you need the best powerful printer on the market. But it can be challenging to find long-lasting printers that work well.

Want to help your business run more efficiently? Ditch the costly laser printer. Pick a tool that works quickly and saves money.

My pick for the best powerful printer

Expensive ink cartridges can cost your business a ton of money each year. Luckily, there’s another way to print whatever you need and won’t require you to overspend on costly refills.

The secret: Use an Epson EcoTank Pro. They don’t require ink cartridges. Instead, they use big refillable ink bottles that save you money in the long run. Here’s a great bonus: Your purchase comes with two years of unlimited ink. Yes, two years.

These printers come with a ridiculous amount of ink right in the box. A single ink container can print up to:

7,500 black and white pages.

6,000 color pages.

That’s about 12 reams of paper!

The Epson Pro prints color pages for 2 cents a page. In comparison, you spend around 14 cents per page when using color laser toner cartridges. That’s an 80% savings on replacement ink. Love that.

Your new small biz workhorse

It’s quick, too. Thanks to Epson’s precision core heat-free technology, you can start printing the moment you hit “Print.” No more wasting time waiting for your printer to power up. It can put out up to 17 pages per minute.

Of course, it’s more than just a printer. You can also use the EcoTank Pro to copy, scan and fax. I love all-in-one gadgets like this for a few different reasons:

It saves money: You don’t have to buy a separate fax machine, scanner or copy machine. Plus, no spending on replacements when or if they break down.

Clear out the clutter : Do everything you need with one device. That means more free space in your office.

: Do everything you need with one device. That means more free space in your office. Hackers have fewer points of entry: Criminals can break into unsecured devices. All-in-one tools give you less to mentally keep track of. Take these steps to secure your devices.

The Epson Pro also has a long lifespan, which means it’s an investment worth making. You’re saving money on expensive ink cartridge refills, which will put more money back in your pocket in the long run.

Check out Epson Pro printers at a retailer near you or shop online at Epson.com/EcoTankKim.