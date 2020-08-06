The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically reshaped the job market, and the changes we see may last for years to come. Millions of Americans are still jobless compared to pre-pandemic levels, and many of the jobs that existed before March of this year won’t be coming back

That’s why online job-hunting resources are more important today than ever. And at the forefront of this movement, LinkedIn is putting all of its efforts into helping Americans get back to work. Tap or click here to see how the company’s partnership with Microsoft is helping millions acquire job skills for the COVID-19 economy.

One of LinkedIn’s biggest advantages is its access to the latest hiring and recruitment data from around the country. Whether you’re a job-seeker or looking to expand the ranks of your own business, here are the top jobs to keep an eye on this year.

If you’re hiring, keep reading for a special deal Kim negotiated to help you find your next superstar employee.

Microsoft and LinkedIn join forces to get America working

As part of a new initiative to help American workers acquire new jobs and skills for the post-pandemic economy, Microsoft and LinkedIn have released several new labor stats that paint a hopeful picture of where career trajectories may be headed in the near future.

LinkedIn continues to share real-time data insights aimed at business and government leadership to clarify the changes taking place in America’s workforce. Some important points of analysis include what companies are hiring, the top jobs these companies are hiring for and the top skills needed to succeed in these jobs.

Using this data, LinkedIn and Microsoft identified the most in-demand jobs for today’s economy. These roles were marked for having the greatest number of opening positions, as well as livable wages, steady growth and easy-to-learn skillsets that can be acquired through online training.

If you’re looking for work right now, these are the most lucrative positions to be applying for. On the flip side, if you own a business and want to expand your workforce, these are the jobs that will continue to be relevant into the next decade.

Clicking on any of the following roles will take you to LinkedIn’s training pages, which include free online learning courses designed to equip job seekers with the skills they need to apply and thrive. There is no cost for using these courses, and the information they contain can be invaluable to newly blooming careers.

If the following jobs can endure and thrive during a pandemic, there’s no telling how far their potential will take them during ordinary times.

A common thread between these positions: Nearly all of these jobs can be done remotely! Tap or click here to see the work-from-home jobs that are hiring now.

How can LinkedIn help me find the best staff for my business?

As part of its joint job-skills program with Microsoft, LinkedIn’s online courses will be offered for free to LinkedIn users through the end of the year. All you have to do is create a new LinkedIn account, fill out your profile details and visit LinkedIn’s opportunities page to get started.

In addition to free courses, LinkedIn also announced plans to offer certification exams at a reduced rate to participants. These exams, which normally cost hundreds of dollars or more, will cost LinkedIn users around $15. This is a great opportunity for job seekers to expand their skillsets, and these certifications will be visible on users’ profiles.

The detailed professional profile included with each LinkedIn account makes hiring a breeze, and recruiters can easily find qualified workers with in-depth training experience all over the platform. Profiles can even be filtered down to suit the unique attributes of the roles you’re interviewing for, which makes discovering the right candidate even easier.

You don’t need to rely on cryptic algorithms or automated recruitment tools to find the best candidates for your open positions. With LinkedIn, all you need to do to find top-performing candidates is make a connection

