Save money with this handy online shopping-comparison tool

Most of us have been regular online shoppers for years now. But since the pandemic began it’s really picked up and has become an important way to get the everyday staples that we need safely.

We’re not just ordering frivolous items on a whim when we’re bored anymore. Now we’re shopping online for everything from hand sanitizer to household cleaning supplies. Many have even started grocery shopping online. Tap or click here to find the best way to order groceries online.

Some retailers have increased pricing on certain items as demand has drastically risen. But you don’t have to pay premium prices if you have a little know-how. Take advantage of money-saving tools like the one we’re about to preview and save big bucks.

What is Wikibuy and how does it work?

Wikibuy is a money-saving service available on a variety of platforms. You can download its iOS or Android app, or install its browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari. Regardless of what version of Wikibuy you use, what the service does remains the same:

When shopping online, Wikibuy automatically checks to make sure you’re getting the best price for your desired product, even going so far as to price compare between individual Amazon sellers for the same product.

Wikibuy also automatically searches for applicable coupons and checks to see if they work.

If you aren’t satisfied with the lowest current price for something, you can use Wikibuy to set up deal alerts that notify you when an item’s price drops.

The above is the core functionality of Wikibuy but if you head over to the app or site, searching for products there will bring up a whole host of other useful information. For example, a list of all available offers, conditions, delivery times and totals, as well as popular alternatives to your selected product.

Wikibuy also has featured offers for products it sells directly and depending on how often you use the tool, you can earn credits as you shop and make use of Wikibuy’s services.

Once you’ve banked enough credits you can use them to redeem rewards, like gift cards. Even better, Wikibuy is entirely free.

