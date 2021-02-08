Need to upgrade your computer? 4 of our favorite picks

Are you in the market for a new computer? Maybe all the time you spent working from home has made your PC’s shortcomings crystal clear. If you’re in the market for an upgrade, check out some devices from our sponsor Dell.

1. Sleek and great when you’re on the go: XPS 13 Laptop

Looking for a Windows laptop that’s as sleek as a MacBook? You’ve got to check this out.

The XPS 13 Laptop has been redesigned with a 7% larger display than earlier models. It also offers a 17% bigger touchpad and a 100% CNC-sculpted enclosure. On the inside, you’ll find the 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U Processor.

This premium laptop has an innovative HD webcam with a four-element lens, advanced noise reduction and high-quality video even in low lighting. Expecting a long workday? This bad boy powers up for up to 19 hours and 24 minutes.

You’ll get a faster memory and more storage, too. The XPS 13 laptop has a 256GB solid-state drive and 8GB of RAM. Grab it now for under $800.

2. Want something less costly? Check out the Inspiron Desktop

If you’ve got limited space, you’ll love Dell’s Inspiron desktop. It’s designed to take up less room, although it offers the performance and storage of its desktop counterparts. In addition to its 1TB of storage, this unit boasts eight USB ports, a built-in DVD drive and a front-access 5-in-1 media card reader.

This is a total upgrade, even though you’re downsizing. It’s a space-saving design that offers the latest processors: I’m talking a 10th Gen Intel Gore with 8GB of memory and options to upgrade.

Reviewers say you get plenty of power with this desktop. “Competitors may not be matching this price range with the same quality,” one person said.

Buy it now for less than $375.

3. Want something bigger? Try the all-in-one Inspiron 24 5000

Want an all-in-one desktop? This Inspiron 24 5000 is a jaw-dropper. Its stunning 24-inch HD display comes in a modern, space-efficient design available in black or silver.

Its specs are nothing to scoff at. You’ll get an Intel Pentium Gold Processor, a pop-up webcam and 8GB of RAM. Plus, it comes with a 256GB solid-state hard drive and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for better connectivity.

Designed for both work and play, you can log off after a long work shift and turn to the fun stuff. Easy to set up and easy to use, this desktop is a powerful option for anyone who wants a sleek PC to blend into their living space. Grab it for under $450.

4. Best for last: The affordable 27 Monitor

You don’t have to empty your wallet for something amazing. The 27 Monitor provides a large screen at a reasonable price. With two HDMI ports, an included cable and enough space for leisure gaming, this gadget is a steal.

With a five to 12 degree tilt and swivel options, this works well for whatever you need. It’s 27-inches and weighs 9.7 pounds. It also has an anti-glare screen coating with 3H hardness.

Whether you’re a gamer or a worker bee, you’ll love this monitor. Get it now for $204.99.

