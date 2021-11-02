How to share your Amazon Wish List

Amazon has been doing very well while other businesses continue to struggle. People need stuff, essential or not, and it’s always easier to shop online. This was made more evident during lockdowns. Why not save a little when shopping with the world’s largest online retailer? Tap or click for tricks to save cash when using Amazon.

It’s rarely easy to get the perfect gift. A surprise is always pleasant, but isn’t it better to get someone exactly what they want? This is especially important when that someone is you!

Your childhood loose leaf wish list has likely been upgraded to something digital, and it won’t surprise anyone if it’s from Amazon. And there’s no need to slip it under a door or hide it in plain sight. You can easily share your Amazon Wish List with anyone, anywhere.

Whatever you wish

Wish lists let you add things you want to purchase at a later date. This could be because you need to save up for it or simply don’t need it yet. Most online retailers and auction sites have some tools to help you keep track of items you want to remember.

Amazon’s Wish List can also serve as a gift registry. Indeed, many newlyweds and new parents use the tool for this exact purpose. But anyone can create a list and make it available to others. And you can create as many lists as you want.

You can let friends and family view the list and even permit them to edit it. This is great if you want to get together and collaborate on a gift for someone special.

Adding an item to your Amazon Wish List can also help you track its price. Price drop alerts let you know when you can get an item for less.

How to share your Wish List via Amazon’s website

Head over to amazon.com and log into your account.

Hover Account & Lists , then select Wish List . You’ll see this under the Your Lists section.

, then select . You’ll see this under the Your Lists section. Select the list you want to share, then click Invite .

. Select View Only if you don’t want others to edit the list. Or View and Edit if you want to give people permission to add and remove things from the list.

if you don’t want others to edit the list. Or if you want to give people permission to add and remove things from the list. Click Copy Link to save the link to your Wish List to your clipboard that you can share via text or email. You can also click Invite by Email to get a prewritten message you can send to anyone right away.

How to share your Wish List via the Amazon app

Log into your Amazon account via the app.

Tap the hamburger menu icon , then tap Lists .

, then tap . Tap the list you want to share, then tap Invite .

. Select View Only if you don’t want others to edit the list. Or View and Edit if you want to give people permission to add and remove things from the list.

if you don’t want others to edit the list. Or if you want to give people permission to add and remove things from the list. Tap Copy Link to save the link to your Wish List to your clipboard. You can also choose to send your list via Text Message or Email.

