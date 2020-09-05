Labor Day 2020: Our favorite sale picks from Amazon

Over the years, Labor Day has become synonymous with big sales. Labor Day weekend is a great time to snag a deal on purchases large and small, whether it’s a mattress for your guest room or a robotic vacuum to keep your home tidy.

While most of us used to scour stores to take advantage of those big price cuts, COVID has hastened the shift toward online shopping — and Labor Day shopping is no exception. Amazon is putting a ton of items on sale in honor of the holiday, with reduced prices on everything from furniture to electric tower fans to help beat the summer heat.

Need a new Ultra HD TV for your den? Amazon has them on sale for Labor Day. What about that electric deli and food slicer you’ve had your eye on? It’s on sale, too. The Amazon Labor Day Sale is your online shopping oyster — so don’t pass up all of the great deals you can snag during this year’s sale.

Amazon’s great Labor Day Sale deals

Upgrade your gaming gear with deals on Razer laptops and accessories

If you’re into gaming, Amazon has its Razer gaming laptops and accessories on sale for Labor Day. There are tons of solid laptop deals available, including this Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop, which is discounted by about 15% off the regular price.

There are a ton of other Razer deals to snag, too — like this Gears of War Limited Edition Razer wireless gaming mouse, and this Razer Rogue gaming backpack, along with plenty of other Razer products.

Related: 10 practical things you’ll use that won’t cost a lot

Get almost half-off of a new robot vacuum

Want to snag a robot vacuum for a steal? This Ecovacs DEEBOT robotic vacuum is over 40% off during Amazon’s Labor Day sale, which is a great deal for a vacuum with the features this one has. DEEBOT is equipped with two side brushes and a main brush to sweep, lift, and vacuum dirt and grime from areas large and small, and can even clean the hard to reach edges of your floor.

Plus, it has a 110 minute run time on one charge and offers 2x the suction power for tough messes. You can set it up to respond to Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, and the app lets you control and schedule your cleanings, get status updates, change cleaning modes, and more.

Upgrade your den with a new HD TV

If you’re itching to upgrade your TV, you can get $200+ off of the Sony 4K Ultra HD TV during Amazon’s Labor Day sale. This 65-inch TV has a stunning 4K HDTV display, an X1 Extreme Processor, Bluetooth capabilities, and multiple inputs.

Not only is this TV perfect for shows and movies, but you can also integrate it with Alexa and Google Home to use voice commands for channel changing and other functions. No more frantic searches for the lost remote — you can just use your smart device to control the TV instead.

Complete your smart home with some smart plugs

Have you had your eye on the Kasa Smart Plugs but haven’t wanted to pay full price for these smart outlets? Amazon has them on sale for Labor Day, and you can knock about 15% off the price.

The Kasa Smart in-wall outlet can be used with Alexa or Google Home to control devices that are plugged into your walls from anywhere. You can control up to two devices with one outlet plug, and you can use the app to turn your wall outlet on or off, set schedules, or even remotely turn your holiday lights on or off while you’re away from home.

Bring sound to life with a soundbar

That new Smart TV you threw into your Amazon cart could really benefit from the Samsung 2.1ch Soundbar to help bring the sound to life. Luckily, you can snag that Soundbar for nearly 30% off during the Labor Day sale.

This soundbar offers 3D surround sound, Bluetooth multi-connection, powerful bass, and a ton of other features. You can use it for your new TV or with any number of smart devices, and the soundbar detects what you’re watching and automatically optimizes the sound setting. You can even use it for gaming to immerse yourself in the gaming experience.

Related: Tech pics on the best keyboards for gaming and work

Change up your scenery with some furniture deals

You’ve been stuck in the house for a few months now, and chances are you’re sick of seeing the same old stuff in your living room or dining room. Well, Amazon’s Labor Day sale has slashed the prices on new furniture so you can take care of the issue.

You can get 15% or more off of a ton of different furniture items, including this Zinus Vivek platform bed — which is a whopping 65% off right now — and this Safco outdoor/indoor pentagon trash can, which is perfect to toss onto the patio for family BBQs and socially distanced gatherings.

Add some music to your backyard oasis with a waterproof speaker

If you’ve been looking for an outdoor waterproof speaker to keep by the pool or hot tub, this JBL GO2 Bluetooth speaker is on sale for 25% off. It comes in a ton of different colors, and is not only safe to have around water, but also offers 5 hours of playtime, wireless Bluetooth streaming, quality sound, an audio input, and can even be used as a speakerphone for those times when you need to take a call but don’t want to get out of the water.

Arm your home with this deal on smart locks

Your home needs to be secure for your safety, and you can get up to 20% off of certain Yale Assure Locks and Levers during the Labor Day Sale. This Yale Assure Lever smart lock is about 17% off and can integrate with Alexa and other smart devices to secure your home, and there are a number of other smart locks to choose from, too.

Cool off with a compact, powerful tower fan

Having trouble with cooling off this summer? This Lasko Tower Fan is on sale right now for 24% off. It will help you beat the heat without breaking the bank. This fan is powerful enough to cool larger rooms and compact enough to fit wherever you need it to. Plus, it’s quiet — and the white noise it provides will help lull you to sleep, which is perfect for those blazing hot days when you just want to get some rest.

A portable, personal fridge for your home office

Tired of getting up to go to the kitchen while working from home? Your home office needs a personal fridge, and this Chefman Mini Personal Fridge is on sale for 10% off right now.

This mini fridge has a 4-liter capacity to chill up to six 12-ounce soda cans. It includes a removable shelf, is portable to be taken where you want it, and it doesn’t use freon. As an added bonus, this fridge can be set to either cool or warm to store your food and drinks the way you would like them with a simple flip of the switch.

X

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research, as we may earn a very small commission. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.