Don’t look now, but the holiday season is right around the corner. Yep, Christmas is just a little over two months away.

If you're thinking about waiting to buy gifts on Black Friday this year, bad idea. There are tons of shortages that could lead to missing out on stuff you want to buy.

You also need to think about how you’re going to get those gifts to family and friends. If you’re having items delivered, you need to know when delivery cut-off dates are. Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

Here’s the backstory

Christmas this year falls on a Saturday. That means you’ll need to have everything wrapped and stacked by Friday. That can be a bit of a tight deadline if you are still working on Christmas Eve.

The best way to avoid disappointment is to shop for all the goodies online. We’re sure that most of us made use of online shopping more than ever during the pandemic. Buying online is excellent, as packages are delivered straight to your door.

But no delivery service will be playing the role of Santa by knocking on your door on Christmas Day. That is why you need to know when FedEx, USPS, and UPS have set their cut-off date.

It also doesn’t help when USPS said that around 30% of first-class mail volume would be slowed down. This is aimed at reducing the agency’s massive debt burden and streamlining some processes.

Shipping gifts with USPS

If the USPS is your preferred package delivery service, it is advised that you drop your gifts into the mailbox no later than Dec. 15. That is for the Retail Ground Service, where the cut-off date for First-Class mail is Dec. 17.

The last Priority Mail will be picked up on Dec. 18. The Priority Mail Express Service will only be operational until Dec. 23.

Using FedEx for Christmas deliveries

FedEx has a similar timetable as USPS. The cut-off for FedEx Ground and Home Delivery for the lower 48, Hawaii and Alaska is Dec. 15. Ground Economy will only be available until Dec. 9.

FedEx Express Saver service will remain operational until Dec. 21, 2Day & 2Day a.m. cut off is Dec. 22, and the last day to use FedEx Same Day is Dec. 24.

Making use of UPS for gifts

UPS explained on its website that Dec. 21 is the last day to ship UPS 3 Day Select packages if you want them to arrive before Christmas Day. The following day is the last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air packages.

The last day to have packages picked up and delivered through the UPS Next Day Air service will be Dec. 23. On Christmas Eve, normal deliveries will take place. But pickup services will only be available for Air and International Air packages. That is only if prearranged by no later than Dec. 21.

