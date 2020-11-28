3 Cyber Monday secrets retailers don’t want you to know

Black Friday may be the more well known retail holiday, but some of the season’s best deals can be found online during Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday can feel a bit more complicated than simply standing in line at a store. But in light of COVID-19, shopping on Cyber Monday is a safer option for your health and well-being. Tap or click here to see the differences between Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

Online shopping means that you have to contend with coupon codes and limited-time deals that sell out in a flash. You can tackle your shopping list like a pro if you know what to do. Here are three easy tips you can use to conquer Cyber Monday and snag the deals.

1. Find reliable discounts

You can spend hours combing the internet for coupon codes, but it can be hard to find reliable ones that will actually work when you’re trying to check out. It’s time to pour some Honey on that problem.

Honey is a browser extension that works with Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Opera. Add it to your browser, shop like normal and let Honey do the rest. It finds and automatically applies the best coupon codes for your purchases.

Honey boasts that it can find savings on millions of products sold through thousands of sites. You’ll appreciate how Honey searches for the best deals and notifies you right on the page if there’s a better offer. To learn more about Honey, tap or click here.

2. Track Amazon price changes and get deal alerts

With so many flash deals running on Cyber Monday, it can be hard to know if you’re really getting a good price. This is where CamelCamelCamel comes in.

CamelCamelCamel is a price-checking website that tracks millions of Amazon products. Just copy the URL of the Amazon item or use search terms to find it. CamelCamelCamel will give you a history of price changes and tell you whether or not it’s a smart buy at its current price.

You can also sign up for alerts and get notified when something you’ve been watching falls below a certain price threshold. You won’t have to second-guess your Amazon bargains ever again.

Tap or click here to learn more about CamelCamelCamel.

3. Save with cash back

Rakuten is another online shopping platform with an emphasis on cashback deals. If you’re not familiar with the name, you may recognize “Ebates.” When Ebates rebranded, it took on Rakuten’s name, but the philosophy is still very much the same.

You can sign up free with a Gmail account or link to Facebook. There are typically signup bonuses such as gift cards or similar promotions. Once you’re in, you can shop at over 2,500 stores and earn up to 15% cashback now through Cyber Monday.

Stores pay Rakuten a commission to get eyes on certain items, and Rakuten passes the savings along to you in the form of cashback. The best part? Some shops will offer double cash back on select items! Black Friday shopping never paid off like this before.

Tap or click here to learn more about Rakuten and more ways to get cashback.