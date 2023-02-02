It’s no secret that consumer prices fluctuate with the seasons. Every month brings new deals that you can count on yearly. Tap or click here for apps that can help you save more all year. February is no exception. With excellent sales and blowouts for holidays like Presidents Day and Valentine’s Day, you’ll be sure to save big on select goods.

Which goods? Check a few of our favorite things to shop for this month below.

1. A new mattress

Holiday weekends are notorious for mattress sales. Presidents Day is usually the one to plan a trip to your local mattress dealer for a better night’s sleep. Keep in mind that it’s recommended to replace your mattress every seven to 10 years.

2. Appliances

The same goes for appliance sales, even at bigger retailers like Lowes and Home Depot. Nothing says “patriotism” quite like the score of the century. Need a new fridge or washer and dryer? Now is the time to start looking for deals.

3. Furniture

Everybody from Ashley HomeStore to your local furniture outlet will likely be gearing up for their summer stock with sales for Presidents Day. Sofas, love seats, recliners and more will be discounted.

4. Winter apparel

Some of the biggest names in winter clothes and sports gear prepare for warmer weather by clearing out their warehouses. Dick’s and Patagonia are two places to scope out in February for next year’s outerwear. You’ll be prepared for next winter before the nasty temperatures come back again.

5. Jewelry

After the dust has settled following Valentine’s Day, you might be able to bring home something unforgettable for as much as 80% off. We recommend getting your affairs in order for Mother’s Day!

6. Humidifiers, space heaters and other devices

Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy and Walmart offer decent discounts on gear designed for cold weather. You might save up to 60% on these critical devices that are great for health during winter.

7. New cameras and smartphones

If your favorite brand usually rolls out each year’s new generation of gadgets during the spring or summer, chances are, you’ll find last year’s models at a steep discount during February. Look around in February for good bargains if you’ve had your eye on a new iPhone or Android.

8. Valentine’s Day candy

Yup, you already know it. The day after Valentine’s Day is perhaps second only to Halloween when it comes to bargains on name-brand candy and other treats. Most retailers discount Valentine’s Day candy by 50% the day after. But be quick! It’s sure to disappear fast at prices so low.

What’s the best way to save year-round?

Are these eight categories worth waiting until Groundhog Day every year? We believe so. Thinking ahead always pays off. When you know you’ll need something, you have more time to fit even large purchases comfortably into your budget.

