6 changes Amazon has made you need to know about

If you’re a regular Amazon user, you know exactly what to expect from the site. You know how to navigate the site, complete returns, and price shop among the sellers to find the best deal on what you’re looking for.

There’s a reason we have all become Amazon fans over the past few years. The site is incredibly easy to use, and you can load up on shelf-stable pantry items, nail polish, collector’s items, and all of the tech gadgets you desire with a few clicks of the mouse. Tap or click here to safely disinfect your Amazon deliveries.

And, if you log in to Amazon right now, the platform may look the same at first glance. However, several changes were made to the site recently — and you need to adjust your settings in response. Let’s take a look at what those changes are.

1. There’s a new way to get your complete order history.

It used to be easy to download your Amazon order history report, but the option disappeared recently, making it much more difficult to download your order information. This has frustrated tons of people who have posted complaints and questions to various online forums about the issue.

While the “Order History” tool appears to be gone for good, there are a couple of workarounds you can use to get your complete order history. If you’re using Chrome, the Amazon Order History Reporter extension will extract the order history from your Amazon account.

For step-by-step details on how to get your entire Amazon order history now,

2. It’s better to Add to Cart rather than Buy Now.

The 1-click buying option on Amazon has made it super easy to grab what you need and complete your purchase without thinking much about it. But while the Buy Now button is handy for quick purchases, it can also be dangerous.

You need to keep an arm’s length between Amazon and your wallet. To do this, use Add to Cart instead of clicking Buy Now. Opting out of those 1-click purchases will add a couple of steps to your buying process, giving you time to think about whether you really need that second or fifth mouse pad you’re ordering because it’s cheap.

3. Use the hamburger menu.

If you’re using Amazon on your phone, you may have noticed the dropdown menu on the upper left-hand side of the screen was replaced with a hamburger menu. This change recently went live on iOS devices, and while it may seem like a minor change, you should be excited about it.

The new hamburger menu makes it easy to sign in and navigate. Plus it offers a ton of options. You can use it to quickly find what you’re looking for — as long as you aren’t using the 1-click purchasing option for impulse buys, that is.

4. Watch out. Subscribe is automatically selected on many orders.

Do you know that “Subscribe and save” option that rolled out on Amazon? Well, you need to watch out for it because the subscribe box is automatically selected on many orders now, and you may not notice until it’s too late.

If your shampoo or face wash purchase offer you the subscribe feature, double-check to make sure you’ve unclicked it before completing your purchase. Otherwise, you may end up with a shipment of shampoo at your door every month. Not only would it be frustrating to send back an item you didn’t mean to buy, but some items can’t be returned to Amazon.

5. Opt out of the driver taking a photo when your package is delivered.

Amazon drivers often take photos of your package being delivered to your front door — especially if it’s left unattended. This service is supposed to help you see that your package was safely delivered and find where it was left at.

Opening your Amazon account and finding a photo of your package at the front door of your home can be a little unnerving, though. If you’re freaked out by the idea of a delivery driver taking photos of your Amazon package, you can opt-out. All you have to do is contact Amazon’s customer service and request it.

6. Finding customer service contact is not intuitive on the site itself.

Amazon makes it easy to find the brand, size, or item you’re looking for. If you’ve tried getting in touch with a customer service rep, though, you know how tough it can be.

Finding contact information for customer service on Amazon is not an intuitive process. If you need to reach out to Amazon’s customer service department, the easiest way to do it is by searching “help” in the search bar on the site. This should pull up the option to contact Amazon, which you can use to get in touch with a customer service rep.

for more details on safely contacting Amazon customer service.