Security warning

Patrick Wardle, a security researcher and founder of the Objective-See Foundation, reported a flaw in Zoom last week at the Def Con hacker convention.

Wardle discovered a flaw in Zoom for macOS that a cybercriminal can use to take control of your entire operating system. The vulnerability can be found in the Zoom installer through the auto-update process. A local low-privileged user could exploit this vulnerability to escalate their privileges to root. Attackers can then modify, delete, or add files at their whim.

He tweeted about the issue:

Mahalo to everybody who came to my @defcon talk "You're M̶u̶t̶e̶d̶ Rooted" 🙏🏽



Was stoked to talk about (& live-demo 😅) a local priv-esc vulnerability in Zoom (for macOS).



Currently there is no patch 👀😱



Slides with full details & PoC exploit: https://t.co/viee0Yd5o2 #0day pic.twitter.com/9dW7DdUm7P — patrick wardle (@patrickwardle) August 12, 2022

Zoom acknowledged the flaw in its security bulletin and confirmed Wardle’s findings. Zoom labeled the flaw CVE-2022-28756 and considers it High in severity. It has released an update for macOS to fix the problem. You need to update to Zoom v5.11.5 to patch it.

To update Zoom, go to zoom.us/download and select the latest patch.

You can also install the update from the app:

Open the Zoom app on your Mac and select zoom.us from the menu bar at the top of your screen.

from the menu bar at the top of your screen. Select Check for updates .

. If one is available, select Update to begin the download.

Keep hackers out with antivirus software

