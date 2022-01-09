Social media is a wonderful tool to connect with friends and family. Facebook is the most popular, with almost 2 billion users logging in last year.

But for all the good it has done, there have been tons of problems. Like this scam that cost a user $5,000 through a bogus competition.

And when you throw in jilted lovers or enamored stalkers, things can get downright dangerous. Keep reading to see how one woman caught her boyfriend deleting friends from her account and how to lock yours down, so it doesn’t happen to you.

Here’s the backstory

Maintaining a healthy set of contacts is essential for any social media network. But when your friend’s list starts to shrink for no apparent reason, it could be the first sign that something is amiss. Users unfriend contacts all the time, but it’s rare to lose only a specific demographic.

That is why one Facebook user found it very strange with she noticed her friends were getting fewer by the day. TikTok user Zoe Hollibaugh did some digging and found the Activity Log for her profile. She noticed that only males had been removed from her friend’s list by going through the recent actions.

It turns out that her boyfriend had access to her profile and had been removing male friends while she was sleeping. Essentially, her partner had full access to her account and could have been going through her private messages, checking what she was doing and monitoring her behavior. Talk about silent stalking!

What you can do about it

The best way to stop someone from snooping around your Facebook profile is to change the password regularly. And don’t share it with anyone. Tap or click here for tips to create stronger passwords.

Not only will this keep unauthorized access at bay, but it will make it more difficult for hackers to take over your profile.

If you have noticed some strange activity on your profile, you should look at the Activity Log for anything unusual. To access it on a desktop browser:

Open your Facebook profile.

In the top right corner, click on the Account down-arrow.

down-arrow. Click on Settings & Privacy, and then on Activity Log.

The page will present you with several options to see the timeline for certain activities. By clicking on Connections in the left-hand panel, you can see friends you added, removed, connected with, or friend requests received.

Here’s how to get to the Activity Log on the Facebook mobile app:

Open the Facebook app and tap Menu in the bottom right corner.

in the bottom right corner. Scroll down to the Settings and Privacy section and tap Settings .

section and tap . Under the heading Your Information, tap Activity Log.

If you’re relying on Facebook more these days to stay in touch with friends and family, it’s the perfect time to adjust your privacy and security settings. Tap or click here for 10 Facebook privacy and security settings you need to change right now.

