Keeping your devices and software up to date is among your first defense against security breaches.

We’ve recently seen an uptick in critical Chrome, Windows, iOS, Firefox and Zoom updates. The fixes address zero-day vulnerabilities and security flaws that hackers can exploit to launch attacks. Tap or click here for detailed instructions on updating your systems.

Microsoft just patched a Windows zero-day vulnerability that hackers have been actively exploiting. If you haven’t updated recently, you should do so as soon as possible.

They call it Follina

On May 30, Microsoft posted a warning about a zero-day vulnerability known as Follina and classified as CVE-2022-30190. Hackers can exploit the remote code execution vulnerability to run arbitrary code with privilege from apps such as Microsoft Word.

The attacker can then install programs, view, change, or delete data or create new Windows accounts.

That original post had a workaround for the vulnerability, but on June 14, Microsoft issued a fix for the June 2022 cumulative Windows Updates. Microsoft added this statement to its Security Update Guide entry for CVE-2022-30190:

“Microsoft strongly recommends that customers install the updates to be fully protected from the vulnerability. Customers whose systems are configured to receive automatic updates do not need to take any further action.”

Update your Windows now

Why wait? You need to ensure you have the latest version of Windows to protect against this vulnerability.

How to update Windows 10:

Tap or click the Start button > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update . Then select Check for updates .

> > > . Then select . If an update is available, select Download and install now.

How to update Windows 11

Go to Start > Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates .

> > > . If an update is available, select Download and install now.

Get complete protection with TotalAV

Cyberattacks are on the rise, and the more we rely on our devices for work, school and personal lives, the more we have to lose. Whether it’s bank accounts, personal data, photos or conversations, there’s just so much to preserve and protect. That’s why Kim recommends our sponsor, TotalAV.

TotalAV’s industry-leading security suite is easy to use and offers the best protection in the business. In fact, it’s received the renowned VB100 award for detecting more than 99% of malware samples for the last three years in a row.

Not only do you get continuous protection from the latest threats, but its AI-driven Web Shield browser extension blocks dangerous websites automatically, and its Junk Cleaner can help you quickly clear out your old files.

Right now, get an annual plan of TotalAV Internet Security for only $19 at ProtectWithKim.com. That’s over 85% off the regular price!

Keep reading

Windows and Mac security settings to check now

X

Update Chrome! The latest patch fixes a critical flaw