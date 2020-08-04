Having some unusual issues with your Windows 10 PC? Are you unable to connect to the internet or magnify documents? Does your settings menu seem to close on its own? If so, Microsoft has the answer in the form of a brand new Windows 10 update.

Unlike previous releases, this update is specifically tied to Version 2004, also known as the May Update. This download, which was highly anticipated by developers and users, was full of annoying glitches that took several rounds of patching to address. Tap or click here to see how to fix some of the most common issues with the May Windows 10 update.

But now, Microsoft’s new update is set to nip some of the issues from version 2004 in the bud once and for all. If you’re experiencing glitchy performance, driver issues or problems using your hardware in general, here’s the patch you need to install.

Microsoft finally fixes Windows 10 2004

In a move that’s better late than never, Microsoft has unveiled a new optional update for Windows 10 that addresses some of the most glaring performance issues found in the May 2020 update, better known as Windows 10 version 2004.

The May Update, which added a range of new features and enhancements, was met with a mixed reception due to the significant quantity of bugs experienced by users. The update was so buggy, in fact, that Microsoft eventually pulled the plug and started blocking it for a number of systems. Tap or click here to see why the May 2020 update was so glitchy.

Previously, Windows users who installed the update described problems like sluggish performance, driver compatibility problems, settings menus crashing and darker-than-normal graphical performance. As it turned out, nobody’s computer or monitor was broken — the problem stemmed from nothing more than bugs.

But now, this new optional patch (officially known as version KB4568831), is specifically set to fix several of the problems that made version 2004 of Windows 10 so frustrating to use. In the release notes for the software update, Microsoft detailed the following improvements:

Updated an issue with pasting images and text Microsoft Word into Internet Explorer.

Updated an issue that might cause the Magnifier zoom to stop working in Microsoft Excel under certain conditions. Also addressed Excel crashing due to this same bug.

Updated an issue that sometimes displays 4K high dynamic range (HDR) graphics darker than normal.

Updated system Settings menus to prevent them from crashing.

Updated a bug that prevented systems from connecting and printing to networked printers.

Updated an issue that prevented some cellular modems in Windows computers from connecting to the internet.

Updated an issue that prevented family safety features, like as time limits and activity reporting, from working on devices with ARM64 chipsets.

That’s a huge number of bug fixes, and all it takes to get them addressed is a quick download through your Windows settings menu.

How can I download the KB4568831 patch for Windows

To install the optional update, all you need to do is open the Start Menu, click on the Settings icon, and click Update and Security. If the patch isn’t installed, you’ll see it available for download. If you don’t see an option to download anything, your computer might have already updated itself on its own.

This happens if Automatic Updates are turned on, and it’s no cause for alarm. If anything, you should keep automatic updates turned on to stay ahead of the curve and protect yourself from cyberattacks.

Here’s the million-dollar question: Will this update be buggy, too? As of right now, we haven’t heard anything major. But we’ll keep you posted in the event that there are glitches to watch out for and new patches to install on top of this one.