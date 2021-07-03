Warning: ‘PrintNightmare’ flaw could open your PC to attack – Change these settings

Hackers are the bane of just about everyone’s existence. It seems like every time we find a way to stop them from stealing our information, they find another clever way to break into our computers and wreak havoc. Tap or click here for 20 security secrets hackers don’t want you to know.

We saw this not too long ago, with the pipeline ransomware disaster. Unfortunately, another critical error allowing hackers to enter our computer systems has popped up.

Dubbed PrintNightmare, this critical flaw is now being used by hackers to break into Windows computers and cause a bevy of problems. We’ve compiled everything you need to be aware of to protect yourself until Microsoft comes up with a permanent fix.

What is PrintNightmare

The details of PrintNightmare involve a great deal of detailed information but simply put, it’s a vulnerability in your computer network that opens a backdoor for hackers. Even worse, it affects all Windows computers.

Researchers discovered the flaw after they actually released a test code. Once the test code was discovered to be problematic, it was deleted. Unfortunately, it was out there long enough to make it to the Dark Web.

The code allows hackers to access your computer remotely and do just about whatever they want. This code is directly embedded in your Windows Print Spooler service, so before you panic, know there are ways to protect yourself.

How is Microsoft responding?

Microsoft has publicly admitted the flaw, but unfortunately, it doesn’t have a patch available to fix the problem yet. They are, however, working on one. Microsoft is actively informing users of the flaw in the meantime.

Protecting yourself from Windows Print Spooler vulnerability

At this time, without an active patch, all you can do is disable the service until Windows releases a patch. If you own a Windows computer, you’ll want to do this right away. Or you’ll be leaving yourself open to hackers.

Here’s how to disable Window’s Print Spooler service on your computer:

Head to the Start menu on your Windows PC

menu on your Windows PC In the search bar, type in PowerShell

Right-click on the top result and choose to Run as administrator

Type this command exactly to stop the Print Spooler service: Stop-Service -Name Spooler -Force

Press Enter

Type the following command to prevent the service from starting back up again during restart: Set-Service -Name Spooler -StartupType Disabled

Press Enter

Disabling this service will protect your computer for now. Once Microsoft releases a new patch, you’ll want to reenable the Windows Print Spooler service so you can print locally and remotely. Here’s how to do that:

Head to the Start menu on your Windows PC

menu on your Windows PC In the search bar, type in PowerShell

Right-click on the top result and choose to Run as administrator

Type this command exactly to reenable the Print Spooler service at startup: Set-Service -Name Spooler -StartupType Automatic

Press Enter

Type this command to enable it immediately: Start-Service -Name Spooler

Press Enter

After you’ve entered these commands, Windows Print Spooler service will run normally.

