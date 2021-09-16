Windows Patch Tuesday: Security upgrades, Bluetooth fix and more

Microsoft releases updates for various products and services every second Tuesday of the month. September is no exception, and it makes your Windows computer more secure. If you have had an issue with wireless headphones, this patch will fix that too.

It is still a good idea, however, to update your computer regularly. Especially with Windows 11 around the corner, you’ll want your system to be in tip-top shape.

What the Windows update fixes

The monthly updates usually fix several security issues. This update includes several quality improvements. Here are some of the highlights:

Fixes an issue with wireless headphones that prevented them from working.

Rectifies a problem that blocked Bluetooth headphones when connected through USB and makes use of third-party drivers.

Corrected a bug that prevented the Windows Update page from displaying correctly.

Fixed a big that could cause users to be unable to minimize app windows.

Resolved a potential system crash when using a gesture with a touchpad.

Prevented the PowerShell utility from creating an infinite number of child directories when moving folders in the utility.

How to update your Windows computer

If you haven’t set up your Windows computer to automatically download the latest update, you’ll need to get them manually. This is relatively simple to do and shouldn’t take more than a few minutes.

Here’s how to update Windows:

Click the Start Menu in the lower-left corner of the taskbar

in the lower-left corner of the taskbar Hover over the gear icon and click Settings

Click Update & Security

By default, it should open the Windows Update tab. Click on Check for Updates to see if there is anything available for you.

tab. Click on to see if there is anything available for you. The latest Windows update should start downloading.

When the download is complete, you will be required to restart your machine so that the patch can be applied.

Individual update files can also be downloaded directly from Microsoft’s Update Catalog.

When you click on Advanced Options, you can set whether you want to receive updates for other Microsoft products in addition to the operating system files. This is also where you would enable updates over a metered connection.

