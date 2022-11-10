As the second Tuesday of the month rolls around, most software developers release critical patches and vulnerability updates. Microsoft pushed out several updates for Windows 10 and Windows 11 in October. Tap or click here to see what was fixed and how to get the update.

However, the severity of November’s patches is much more significant than last month’s. In addition to the usual maintenance, this month’s patch fixes six zero-day flaws. These can pose a major threats to your computer and your security, making breaches easier for hackers.

Read on for how this month’s patch protects your data and how you can install it on your computer.

Here’s the backstory

Microsoft is usually at the forefront of Patch Tuesday as one of the major companies to release software updates. While others such as Apple, Adobe and HP do the same, there are far more Windows users globally.

For November, the Windows operating system update fixes 68 vulnerabilities, which includes six zero-day problems. These are issues that are already known to hackers before a solution is found. Translation: Cybercriminals are using these flaws to attack people.

Of the 68 problems, 11 are rated as critical in severity. The distribution of flaws are:

27 Elevation of Privilege

4 Security Feature Bypass

16 Remote Code Execution

11 Information Disclosure

6 Denial of Service

3 Spoofing

One of the most severe zero-day flaws is CVE-2022-41128, a weakness in the Windows scripting languages that could be used to launch malicious software on users who browse to a hacked or malicious site. An attacker can entice their victims to visit the site in an email or chat message.

RELATED: Can’t access Outlook? Here’s the fix until Microsoft patches it

What you can do about it

Your best move is to update your Windows PC immediately. Getting the update now will help you protect against hackers and malware. Don’t wait until later when the flaws become more widely known.

Here’s how to update Windows 10:

Tap or click the Start button > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update . Then select Check for updates .

. Then select . If an update is available, select Download and install now.

Here’s how to update Windows 11:

Go to Start > Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates .

> . If an update is available, select Download and install now.

Remember that some updates require a restart to take effect, so save any work or open documents before you do so.

Microsoft’s November Patch Tuesday update brings Windows 10 22H2 to build version 19045.2251 and Windows 11 22H2 to build version 22621.819.

