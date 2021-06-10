Patch your Windows PC now to stamp out 50 vulnerabilities

Microsoft has rolled out another slew of fixes for Windows vulnerabilities in the June edition of Patch Tuesday. The second Tuesday of every month is when major software developers fix problems with their software.

The latest update corrects 50 security flaws. It includes six zero-day vulnerabilities and a handful that have been marked as critical or high priority. The new version of Windows might be on the horizon, but Microsoft isn’t slowing down on updates.

It’s imperative that you update your system, as some flaws have been discovered in much-used software like Excel and Microsoft’s Edge browser. Here is what the update fixes.

Here’s the backstory

The latest update to the Windows operating system addresses six issues that can seriously harm your computer. All six breach your machine to elevate privileges, meaning that attackers can exploit the flaws to take control of your PC. The flaws have reportedly been used by hackers already.

“These six actively exploited vulnerabilities can enable an attacker to gain control of a system, illegally gain critical information, and compromise the security of infrastructure through a vulnerable system,” explains Eric Feldman at Automox.

A seventh critical flaw has thankfully not been taken advantage of by cybercriminals yet. Without the patch, they can use the vulnerability to launch denial-of-service attacks on unsuspecting users.

Products and services affected by this month’s update include Microsoft Office, NET Core & Visual Studio, the Edge browser, Windows Cryptographic Services, SharePoint, Outlook and Excel.

Adobe also released patches for various software, the most critical of which plugs several security holes in Acrobat and Reader. The Adobe patch is available for Windows and Mac devices.

How to get the latest Windows update

Whenever a security update releases, you should download it as soon as you can. Especially if the update fixes a wide range of issues that includes zero-day exploits. It is also a good idea to keep all your other software updated to the latest version.

Here is how you can download the latest security update for Windows:

Click the Start Menu and tap Settings. Click Update & Security > Windows Update. From there, you’ll be able to see if updates are available for download. If not, click Check for Updates to force the process.

