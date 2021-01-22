Windows 10 feature used to install malware. Are you at risk?

Microsoft has been busy adding cool new Windows features lately. Tap or click here for recently added Windows features you’ll love. The Windows Finger command sounds like a fun, new way of tapping on desktop items. Sadly, it is not, and it’s one of the most harmless pieces of code in the operating system.

A network administrator will utilize the command to see a list of users on a network’s remote machines. But the Finger command’s innocence has been shattered, as hackers found a way to deploy malware through it.

Keep reading for all the details on this nasty malware and how to protect your system.

How does MineBridge malware work?

Cybercriminals are targeting victims with phishing emails to infect their device with MineBridge malware. Attackers are embedding malicious code into Word documents disguised as job resumes. When the recipient clicks on “Enable Editing” or “Enable Content” after opening, it triggers the malware.

It buries itself in popular remote desktop software TeamViewer and allows the hacker to have full access to the computer. It can also be used to listen in on conversations through the infected computer’s microphone. Security company FireEye first discovered the malware.

Once executed, MineBridge can be used for “downloading and executing payloads, downloading arbitrary files, self-deletion and updating, process listing, shutting down and rebooting the system, executing arbitrary shell commands, process elevation, turning on/off TeamViewer’s microphone, and gathering system UAC information.”

An average computer user shouldn’t have to do anything to anything to prevent this hack. If you are part of a network of computers, though, your administrator should act fast.

Fortunately, the Windows Finger command isn’t used that much today, but the command should be blocked on the network.

Keep your system up to date

Your operating system and antivirus should always be updated to the latest version. If you use Microsoft Defender, you can set it to download the latest updates automatically.

To check for Windows updates:

Click the Start icon in the bottom left-hand corner of the Task Bar

in the bottom left-hand corner of the Task Bar Click Settings

In the next window, click Update & Security

The first window should be the default Windows Update page

page Click Check for Updates

If an update is available, click Download and install now

To update Microsoft Defender:

Click the Start icon in the bottom left-hand corner of the Task Bar

icon in the bottom left-hand corner of the Task Bar Tap Settings

In the next window, tap Update & Security

Tap Windows Security

Tap Virus & threat protection

After the new window pops up, select Microsoft Defender Antivirus options

options Select the box to have Defender scan periodically for threats

If you are in the market for antivirus software, tap or click here for our antivirus comparison to see which option is best for your PC or Mac.