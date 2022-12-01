Patch Tuesday is still a couple of weeks away, but Microsoft has released an optional update for its Windows 11 operating system. The November optional KB5020044 cumulative update includes 25 bug fixes and enhancements.

While it is optional, keeping your system updated with the latest patches is always a great idea. Tap or click here for a recent Windows patch that fixed an annoying printer glitch. The newest patches will probably be rolled into December’s Patch Tuesday after going through some user testing.

Read on to see what this update entails and how you can install it on your computer.

Here’s the backstory

The non-security update fixes several problems that users reported to Microsoft. Issues include OneDrive storage limit alerts and File Explorer crashing when closing context menus. This update should make your Windows 11 PC run smoother.

According to Microsoft’s Update Support page, some of the update highlights include:

Provides the full amount of storage capacity of all your OneDrive subscriptions.

Combines Windows Spotlight with Themes on the Personalization page.

Addresses an issue that affects some modern applications.

Addresses an issue that causes File Explorer to stop working.

Fixes an issue that might cause certain apps to stop responding.

Fixes an issue that affects transparency in layered windows.

Addresses an issue that affects printing in landscape mode in Microsoft Edge.

What you can do about it

Your best move is to update your Windows PC as soon as possible. Since it’s optional, you must manually download and install it, as it won’t happen even if you set updates to do so automatically.

Here’s how to update Windows 11:

Click Start > Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates .

> > > . If an update is available, select Download and install now.

Even though this update is specifically for Windows 11, you might have missed a few patches on your Windows 10 computer.

Here’s how to update Windows 10:

Click the Start button > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update . Then select Check for updates .

> > > . Then select . If an update is available, select Download and install now.

Remember that some updates require a restart, so save any work or open documents before you do so.

