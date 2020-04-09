Got an urge to get the latest Windows update? Neither do we, but Microsoft doesn’t care! It’s understandable why they make patches so urgent since staying up-to-date can help protect your computer from the latest malware. But wow, do these updates tend to fail a lot.

Windows 10 is no stranger to shoddy updates. Recent ones have trashed essential features like networking and printing, which harms the users that depend on the operating system the most.

And now, a brand new update is causing headaches for Windows 10 users. Unlike past ones, which mostly broke functionality, this one can actually cause your computer to crash! Luckily, there’s a way to roll back. We’ll show you how.

Update throws a ‘brick’ through your Windows

Microsoft’s latest Windows update, KB4541335, is causing all kinds of problems for Windows users. One issue is non-functional or “bricked” PCs that will no longer start themselves up.

On Microsoft’s user support forums, members have complained of unusually high CPU and memory usage after applying the KB4541335 update, and some have reported the dreaded “Blue Screen of Death” during usage.

Not having a working PC is bad enough. And during these unusual times when everyone is either working from home or depending on the internet for entertainment, it's even more painful.

One user claimed that he was unable to install the update in the first place and that it would fail on him midway through the setup. After rebooting several times, he decided to roll the system back to a previous stable version of Windows.

For many affected users, this may be the only option available until Microsoft gets its act together. Fortunately, rolling back can be done in a few simple steps.

How can I roll back my PC to a stable version of Windows?

Rolling back updates is easy, and the operating system lets you do it through a few settings menus.

Follow these steps to go back to a previous version of Windows 10:

Go to the Start Menu and click the Settings icon, which looks like a gear. Click ‘Update & Security’ and click on the Windows Update tab on the left-hand side. Click the View update history option and click Uninstall updates. In the Control Panel page, look for the KB4541335 update to uninstall it.

If you don’t see this number, it means you haven’t installed the update. In the Update & Security menu, click Pause Updates for 7 days, and repeat this weekly until a new version of Windows is released without the issues.

If your computer won’t start up because of the update, try powering it on in Safe Mode to uninstall it. Just hold the F5 or F8 key while your computer is starting up, and select Safe Mode from the boot menu. Once you’re in, follow the same instructions above to roll back.

Hopefully, Microsoft sees how prevalent these issues are and makes some much-needed adjustments. Otherwise, people will start losing faith in updates as a way to stay ahead of cybercriminals.

That is if they don’t already feel that way. Who can blame them, after all? Tap or click to see 7 more quick fixes for common Windows 10 issues.