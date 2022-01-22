When it comes to cybersecurity, you might think more is better. After all, there are countless threats on the internet, from spyware to random Trojans. It’s easy to see why some people think two programs are better than one.

However, we have to burst your bubble. You should only use one antivirus program. That’s because they conflict with one another and can give you an inaccurate overview of your computer’s threat levels.

Here’s how: Say two antiviruses are installed on your computer. One starts isolating viruses, as it’s designed to do. Then, when you run the other antivirus program, it will suggest you have more viruses than you do because it recognizes viruses the other program quarantined.

Bottom line: It’s a mess

Having two antivirus programs is like hiring two armies to take the same fortress. They have completely different fighting styles. While they’re fighting viruses, they may clash with one another, which does more harm than good.

Here’s a specific example. When you run antivirus software, it scans for suspicious programs. It might detect the other AV program on your computer, not recognize it as a fellow cybersecurity app, and then try to shut it down.

Not only that, but these programs tend to take up a ton of power. Having two at the same time can hurt your battery life. You might even deal with issues like keystrokes not showing, your mouse lagging or your PC suddenly shutting down.

Instead of trying to stack your antivirus programs, pick one powerhouse for all your needs. For that, we recommend our sponsor, TotalAV.

TotalAV is the perfect solution

Cyberattacks are on the rise, and the more we rely on our devices for work, school and personal lives, the more we have to lose. Whether it’s bank accounts, personal data, photos or conversations, there’s just so much to preserve and protect. That’s why we recommend TotalAV.

TotalAV’s industry-leading security suite is easy to use and offers the best protection in the business. In fact, it’s received the renowned VB100 award for detecting more than 99% of malware samples for the last three years in a row.

Not only do you get continuous protection from the latest threats, but its AI-driven Web Shield browser extension blocks dangerous websites automatically, and its Junk Cleaner can help you quickly clear out your old files.

X

Right now, get an annual plan of TotalAV Internet Security for only $19 at ProtectWithKim.com. That’s over 85% off the regular price, just for my readers and listeners!