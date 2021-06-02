Walmart shoppers, beware – New package delivery scam on the loose

The pandemic caused an increase in in-home deliveries. As restrictions were put in place and stores closed their doors, people needed some way to get their essentials and products for work, school and entertainment.

Scammers are quick to seize opportunities for new schemes, and the delivery boom was no exception. And though things are getting better, the crooks continue to prey on potential victims. Fake delivery messages can put your privacy, security and finances at risk. Tap or click here for tips on spotting these phony notifications.

Scammers use the biggest names in retail to appear legitimate, and Walmart is a popular choice. A new phishing attack used tried and true methods to trick people into providing information. We’ll tell you how the crooks are operating in this case and ways to stay safe from scams such as this.

You’ve got mail

Sometimes you place so many orders that you lose track of what’s coming in. So when you get a message saying a package wasn’t delivered, you may want to check it out. Even when you aren’t expecting something, you may wonder if someone you know was trying to send you something.

BleepingComputer reported on a recent email phishing scam that uses Walmart as a cover. The message comes with the subject line “Your Package delivery Problem Notification lD#” and states that the company could not deliver a package due to an incorrect mailing address.

An “Update Address” button is included in the email that, if selected, will open a new email window addressed to multiple email addresses controlled by the scammer. The victim is prompted to include their correct shipping address.

The scammer can use this personal information against you in various ways, from conducting new phishing attacks to stealing your identity and accessing your other accounts.

Stay vigilant

This is not the first scam involving someone impersonating Walmart, nor will it be the last. Earlier this year scammers targeted potential victims through a social media post supposedly posted by Walmart.

While scammers will always find new ways to deploy their schemes, you can take steps to protect yourself from these types of attacks.

Retailers don’t generally ask for personal information in an email. If you think there’s a problem with your information, log into your account and check it out.

Don’t ever share financial information through text or email.

If the message seems threatening, ignore it. Neither retailers nor postal services conduct themselves in this manner.

Watch out for spelling and grammar mistakes.

Don’t click on any suspicious links. You can always contact the company directly to confirm if there is a problem.

