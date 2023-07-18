Security warning: Someone can clone your voice for $4

When I read this story, I was amazed and frightened. The tech is phenomenal — but it can be misused. When Mia Dio’s boyfriend Billy started acting strangely, she did some digging. She paid only $4 for voice-cloning software, uploaded Billy’s voice and trained it to talk like him.

Then she called his best friend, Jake. The result? A viral video with 2.6 million views in which the AI “Billy” tells Jake he made out with a girl at a bar before he crashed on the couch.

Here’s the twist: It was a prank and Mia was the one who dreamed it up.

If anyone says they lost their voice …

Despite the whole thing being a con, super-cheap AI software is powerful and available to anyone.

🛑 Here’s a rundown of some popular scams so you can spot this crap before you get taken and your money stolen.

The kid’s summer camp call: There’s been a gas leak and they need to evacuate immediately. The camp counselor wants you pay for a hotel for your child.

There’s been a gas leak and they need to evacuate immediately. The camp counselor wants you pay for a hotel for your child. The charity call: A voice you’ve definitely heard on TV called YOU, looking for cash to help disaster victims. What’s your credit card number?

A voice you’ve definitely heard on TV called YOU, looking for cash to help disaster victims. What’s your credit card number? The neighbor call: She’s crying that your dog was hit by a car and she took him to the vet. You’ll pay the bill now, right?

She’s crying that your dog was hit by a car and she took him to the vet. You’ll pay the bill now, right? The auto parts call: Your trusty mechanic calls with bad news: Do not drive your car. There’s been a major recall and you need to buy the parts now.

Your trusty mechanic calls with bad news: Do not drive your car. There’s been a major recall and you need to buy the parts now. The family call: It’s someone you know and they’re in jail, selling an heirloom or diagnosed with a terminal illness. You’ll help out, won’t you?

OK, spot the red flags

There’s the sense of fear and urgency. You or someone you love is in trouble. You need to help. They need you to move quickly. They’re practically begging you to hand over money, payment details, gift cards or private info to scam you.

These are just examples. There are thousands more where these came from. These scams are going to hit you and those you know with a real force. But you’re prepared!

👃 You can sniff this out in one step: Say “I’ll call you right back!” then hang up. Call that person back yourself. Ask if they just called you. I bet they’ll say no.