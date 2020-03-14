Living in a digital world makes it ridiculously difficult to protect our privacy. Cybercriminals do their best to trick unsuspecting victims into handing over sensitive information all the time, not to mention hackers who just steal it.

Sadly, it’s not just hackers we need to worry about. Companies like Facebook and Google track everything you do online so they can provide you with targeted ads and sometimes share that intel with third-parties. Tap or click here for privacy settings you need to change on Facebook.

You probably knew Facebook was up to no good, it usually is. But you might not think your own home security system is selling you out. Don’t be so sure.

Taking privacy into your own hands

If you have a Ring video doorbell, you may have heard about some recent security issues. A few months ago thousands of Ring users’ credentials were leaked online. Tap or click here for the details.

That happened not long after another scary Ring incident. Hackers discovered a way to take control of Ring devices that have microphones and built-in cameras, and used them to traumatize families.

In response to widespread security concerns, Ring announced it was adding a privacy dashboard to its mobile app called Control Center. The new dashboard lets Ring users manage their connected devices and some third-party services.

It also lets users decide if local police departments partnered with Ring can access footage taken from their devices.

While those privacy tools were a nice addition, some users are still concerned about privacy. That’s because Ring apps were still sharing data with third parties so they could provide users with targeted ads.

Don’t worry. We have some good news: Ring has decided to pause most third-party analytics services for its apps and website while it comes up with a better solution.

Changes being made in Ring’s Control Center

Ring announced this week that it will be adding more privacy options to its Control Center.

Now, you can opt-out of data-sharing with third parties for targeted ads. Though it’s a step in the right direction, Ring is responding to the call for more.

Expect more privacy settings to be added later this spring, but there is no word on what to expect, exactly.

You may also like: How to get a coronavirus screening online

But once all of these new privacy controls are in place, you might want to consider adding Ring devices to your home for protection. Video doorbells are a great way to stop porch pirates and keep an eye on what’s happening even when you’re not home.

In fact, an all-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 will be available in early April. It offers 1080 HD video, improved motion detection and easy installation.

For more tech updates like this, sign up for Kim’s free Roundup newsletter.

An easy way to stay in the know Sign up for Kim’s Weekend Roundup newsletter to stay in the know, the easy way.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research, as we may earn a very small commission. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.