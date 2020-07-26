Router security is a dicey subject matter in the tech world. Getting a full understanding of how it works can be a brutal and mind-numbing process, but it’s more important now than ever thanks to rising rates of cybercrime.

Why is router security so important? Well, it’s because your router is your home’s gateway to the web. Everything that flows from the internet into your network (good and bad) must first pass through your router. If it’s not equipped for security, all manner of malware and hacks can come crashing in. Tap or click here to see the router settings you need to change.

But even a solid security setup can’t compensate for bugs and vulnerabilities, and two of the biggest names in networking have discovered security problems in their own hardware. If you own a D-Link or an ASUS branded router, here’s what you need to do to protect your network from intruders.

Urgent warning for owners of D-Link routers: Update now!

According to BleepingComputer, D-Link has disclosed five separate critical-level vulnerabilities affecting a number of its router products. Many of these devices are approaching the end of their natural life-cycle, which means patches may not be available, but for those that are under support, updating as soon as possible is recommended.

What makes these issues so severe? As it turns out, the bugs allow would-be-hackers to totally bypass any network authentication. This, of course, refers to the username and password requirement that bars intruders from accessing your routers’ admin menu.

Because of this vulnerability, entire networks are at risk for hostile remote takeovers. If a hacker can get in and inject some malicious code into your system, it could spell disaster for your private data.

Luckily, there is a patch that can be installed to address the issues for supported routers. Just tap or click this link to visit D-Link’s official support page. Then, click on the link labeled Released: v1.10b04Beta02 07-13-2020 :: LINK. Once you download the file, open it and follow the directions that appear on-screen.

The list of affected routers will be below the link. You can check your model by looking at the printed information on the bottom of your router. If yours isn’t on this list, it’s likely not affected or not supported by D-Link. In this case, you may want to consider buying a new router in the near future. Tap or click here to see one of our favorite router picks.

Not just D-Link: ASUS is in trouble, too!

D-Link isn’t the only router manufacturer in hot water right now. ASUS, which makes some of the most popular models in the country, was discovered to have a major security flaw in many of its products that can allow hackers to hijack networks using fake update firmware.

According to reports from Trustwave, hackers could use social engineering to trick people into downloading bad firmware updates that compromise the router itself. This is similar to other fake warnings we’re seeing for a variety of products, such as Google Chrome. Tap or click here to see what this fake Chrome update can do.

Fortunately, ASUS has identified the issue and released a fix. Ironically, it’s in the form of an update, but it’s one you can download safely using your router’s own installation menu.

To get the update, go to your router’s admin page. You’ll need your device’s IP address and admin password to log in, and you’ll get to the admin panel by entering the IP address into your browser’s address bar.

These bits of information may be written on the user guide for your brand of router, but if you don’t have them, this site can help you find them. Tap or click here for a list of default passwords for 548 router brands.

Once you’ve opened your router’s admin page, look for a section called “Advanced” or “Management” to look for firmware updates. Download any updates that appear. If there is an option in your router settings that turns automatic updates on, toggle it.

The official firmware number you need to be in the clear is 3.0.0.4.385_20253 or later. Once it’s installed, you can rest easy about your data. That said, just try not to click on any update links while you’re exploring the web. They’re probably fake.