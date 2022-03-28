Update Google Chrome ASAP – 3.2 billion users at risk

Google rarely releases an update with a single change, but you know the flaw must be monumental when it does. Google recently discovered a significant security risk in Google Chrome that hackers are already exploiting. Luckily, it patched the problem, so you need to update Google Chrome ASAP.

Even if you recently updated Chrome, it’s time to do so again. Google’s last update fixed 10 giant flaws hackers used to slip into victims’ browsers and launch cyberattacks. Tap or click here for the backstory behind these nasty animation bugs.

Here’s all you need to know about the dangerous exploit for CVE-2022-1096. It’s putting your browser at risk. Here’s how to protect yourself.

Update now

Think of the bug Google noticed as a gaping hole in a shield. Hackers are constantly poking at your defenses, looking for a way to sneak in. This newest update will patch the hole, meaning hackers have one fewer way to get at you.

As always, Google is pretty tight-lipped about the details. It doesn’t like to reveal technical details because these can put 3.2 billion Chrome users at risk. Handing off the full story can give hackers more ideas, after all.

So far, we know that the CVE-2022-1096 exploit is a “Type confusion in V8” or an issue with the JavaScript engine Chrome uses. (In other words, the issue is deeply embedded within the coding behind your browser.)

Luckily, updating your browser to version 99.0.4844.84 of Chrome is pretty straightforward.

How to update your browser

Once you’re in Chrome, go to the top-right corner of your browser. Tap the three vertical dots to the right of your profile icon. From the drop-down menu, hover over Help and select About Google Chrome.

Here’s what those options look like on your screen:

The next page shows the version of Chrome you’re working with. If it doesn’t say “Chrome is up to date,” it will automatically start updating itself. You will have to relaunch Chrome for the changes to go into effect.

Then, your screen will look like this and you’ll know you’re protected.

You avoided the bug, but there are a few other ways to protect yourself. For example, if you aren’t already using antivirus software, it’s time to protect yourself now. Otherwise, you’re putting yourself at risk.

