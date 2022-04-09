Update Google Chrome ASAP to patch this severe vulnerability

It has been a lousy month for Google. Early last week, the tech giant rolled out an update for the Chrome browser that plugs a security flaw for its 3.2 billion users. Bad news. Another vulnerability can expose you to hackers.

Google is traditionally tight-lipped on precisely what flaws entail, but it is somewhat unusual for any software company to release a fix for one problem. As a result, the only hint of the destructive nature of the exploit is the “high severity” classification.

Read on for details on the flaw and how to update your Chrome browser to remain protected.

Here’s the backstory

While details on the flaw are scant, hackers haven’t had much time to exploit the lone bug. A member of Google’s Project Zero bug-hunting team discovered the vulnerability just over a week ago, prompting the development and release of this patch.

The high-severity flaw has the threat designation of CVE-2022-1232 and is only described in the notes as a “Type Confusion in V8.”

According to development documentation, V8 is Chrome’s internal component that processes JavaScript code. In theory, hackers can exploit the coding bug in Chrome’s V8 to trick an app’s input into a different type.

Once a cybercriminal bypasses regular checks and balances, they can steal your personal information and data from your browser or capture your login details and passwords.

What you can do about it

Whenever a patch is available for your operating systems, apps or web browsers, you must immediately update them. It is crucial when it’s an emergency fix such as this one. The update just started rolling out, so it might take time to reach you.

The method for updating your Chrome browser is universal across all platforms. The most recent version is 100.0.4896.75. Here’s how to update Chrome:

Open your Chrome browser

Tap the three vertical dots to the right of your profile icon.

to the right of your profile icon. From the drop-down menu, hover over Help and select About Google Chrome.

This will automatically initiate the updating process, and if a new version is available, it will start downloading. Once installed, you might need to close your browser and relaunch it for the update to take effect.

