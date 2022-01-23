If you’re still using iOS 14, you need to update right now

The best way to protect your data from hackers is to keep your devices updated. With every operating system iteration, new features are added together with security patches. Need further proof? Here’s how 26 million PC logins were stolen.

Another reason to keep your devices updated with the most recent OS is tech companies don’t support older versions forever. If you want to receive the latest and greatest features along with security patches, you’ll need to update to the newest OS.

If you have an iPhone running iOS 14, you need to update to iOS 15 ASAP. Apple is pulling the plug earlier than expected on iOS 14. Keep reading to find out why getting this update is critical.

Here’s the backstory

Apple assured users that support for iOS 14 would continue after the launch of the iOS 15. To keep older devices updated with the latest security patches, the company was said to be working on a way to deliver them efficiently.

It appears the company has reversed course. Support for iOS 14 is being terminated earlier than expected. As 9to5Mac points out, the company is sticking to the traditional method of forcing an iOS version update if you want to get vulnerability fixes.

You also missed your chance to update to the most recent iOS 14 version, as Apple has seemingly removed the iOS 14.8.1 download option. Previously, owners could choose if they just wanted the iOS 14 security updates or download iOS 15.

What you can do about it

While it might seem like Apple is forcing you to download iOS 15, you do have a choice. You could remain on your current iOS 14 version, but that wouldn’t be the wise thing to do. As mentioned, all security updates have stopped, meaning your device will be more vulnerable to attack.

If your device is compatible with iOS 15, we highly recommend installing it. Your iPhone will be as secure as possible, and you’ll also get access to exciting features. Tap or click here to see our list of the best new features.

How to update your iPhone, iPad or iPad touch:

Open Settings

Tap General

Select Software Update

Tap Install Now

Instead of Install Now, you might see Download and Install. If so, select that option to download the update. Then, enter your passcode and select Install Now.

iOS 15 can be hefty, so be prepared for a lengthy download process. Also, remember that since it is a new operating system, your device might seem a bit sluggish after installation. This is expected, as your device needs to sort through and index all the data.

