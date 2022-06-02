Protect your tech: Time to update Chrome, Windows and iOS

One of the easiest ways to protect against security flaws, hacks, bugs and viruses is to keep your software and devices updated. Developers push updates and patches to repair known security issues and prevent future ones.

Lenovo released security updates covering more than a million laptops vulnerable to malware in April. The updates covered BIOS vulnerabilities affecting more than 100 laptop models. Tap or click here to learn more.

We’ve recently seen many critical updates, particularly to Chrome, Windows, iOS, Firefox and Zoom. We’ll show you what each update does and provide steps to ensure you’re up to date.

Update Chrome

The latest update to Google’s hugely popular browser fixes 32 security flaws hackers can exploit to hijack your computer. The one critical flaw, CVE-2022-1853, is a “Use after free in Indexed DB” exploit, which a hacker can use to manipulate dynamic memory.

The rest of the flaws consist of 12 high in severity, 13 medium, and the rest low. Google didn’t divulge details on the flaws so that users have time to update their systems. Tap or click here for our report on this release.

Here’s how to update Chrome:

Open the Chrome browser and click on the More icon in the upper-right, which looks like three dots.

icon in the upper-right, which looks like three dots. Hover your cursor over Help . Then select About Google Chrome .

. Then select . Chrome will automatically update from this screen if needed. Following this, click Relaunch .

. Going to Help > About Google Chrome will also let you know which version of Chrome you are running. The latest version for Chrome is 102.0.5005.63.

Update Windows

Some Big Tech companies gather updates and release them on the second Tuesday of every month. This is known as Patch Tuesday and Microsoft is one of the participants. The latest release fixes 75 flaws, including eight critical threats that let cybercriminals remotely influence your device’s code.

CVE-2022-26925 was among the more serious flaws. Hackers can exploit this zero-day vulnerability for relay attacks.

Here’s how to update Windows 10:

Tap or click the Start button > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update . Then select Check for updates .

> > > . Then select . If an update is available, select Download and install now. The latest OS builds are 19042.1706, 19043.1706 and 19044.1706.

To update Windows 11:

Go to Start > Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates .

> > > . If an update is available, select Download and install now. The latest OS build is 22000.708.

Tap or click here for more details on this month’s Microsoft updates.

Update iOS

iOS 16 will be announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) in June. The Cupertino company has been updating iOS 15 since its public release in September last year.

The latest update, iOS 15.5, includes security patches and changes for the Apple Cash card and Apple Podcast. The update also added nearly 30 security fixes, including flaws that allowed malicious apps to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Tap or click here for our coverage.

To update your iPhone, go to Settings > General Software Update > Download and Install.

Update Firefox

Chrome may be the world’s most popular browser, but Firefox is trusted by users for its privacy practices. The browser just reached a milestone with version 100.

The update adds video caption support for picture-in-picture, better language detection, spellchecks in multiple languages, and greater HDR support. Check out the full story in our report. Here’s how to update Firefox:

Open Firefox and click the hamburger menu icon (three horizontal lines), then Help , then go to About Firefox .

, then go to . The About Mozilla Firefox window will open and Firefox will check for updates and download them automatically.

window will open and Firefox will check for updates and download them automatically. When the download is complete, click Restart to update Firefox.

Update Zoom

Zoom’s Security Bulletin entry for CVE-2022-22787 describes an issue where an attacker “can trick an unsuspecting user’s client to connect to a malicious server when attempting to use zoom services.”

This was fixed with version 5.10.0, which was released in March. You should update Zoom immediately if you haven’t done so already. Here’s how:

Sign in to Zoom desktop client.

Click your profile picture, then click Check for Updates .

. If there is an update available, Zoom will download and install it. The latest version is 5.10.7.

