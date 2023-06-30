Add a capital letter. Needs a number. Oops, you forgot a special character. That’s how it feels to create a tough password these days.

By now, you’re used to the login runaround, but how good are you at it? Put yourself to the test with a password game that even the creator admits he can’t beat.

The king of fun browser games

New York-based coder Neal Agarwal has made some pretty nifty sites I’ve shared in the past.

Ten Years Ago takes you back to the website of your choosing on this day a decade ago. (CNET covered the fancy new camera in the iPhone 5S 10 years ago!)

The Size of Space puts into context just how big asteroids, planets and galaxies are.

Draw Logos from Memory is a good one when you need a quick brain break. (Click the little circles under each section to get more colors.)

Cybersecurity, but make it fun

Neal’s latest creation, The Password Game, challenges you to create a login meeting increasingly complex requirements. It starts easily enough — make it at least five characters, then include a number, uppercase letter and special character.

Rule No. 5 is the first one that threw me: “The digits in your password must add up to 25.” It only gets trickier from there. I don’t want to spoil anything, but I laughed out loud a few times!

Give it a whirl and let me know how far you get.