Firefox just made a huge security change to protect your privacy

Mozilla constantly releases security updates, and the latest version adds to that commitment.

Read on to see how Firefox now protects you from unwanted cookies and keeps your information safe with the newest update.

Here’s the backstory

You might not be aware, but every website your visit leaves a cookie on your browser. This tiny file contains details like your browsing session and sometimes what you viewed.

Some cookies can follow you around the internet, relaying information to the host website. You can turn off website cookies, but many sites will warn you that your browsing experience will suffer. That’s because cookies form the basis for targeted advertising.

Technically, that isn’t entirely accurate, and the latest Firefox update uses that against websites to keep you safe through the implementation of Mozilla’s Total Cookie Protection.

What you can do about it

To get the new privacy-focused tool that protects you from cookies, you’ll need to update to the latest version of Firefox. The most up-to-date version is 101.0.1, and it’s easy to update your browser.

Open the Firefox browser .

. Click on the three-line menu button in the top-right corner.

button in the top-right corner. Then, click on Help and About Firefox. Your browser will automatically check for a newer version and install it if available.

In a blog post, Mozilla explains that Total Cookie Protection makes the browser more secure by preventing cookies from different websites from communicating with each other. Essentially, it blocks cookies from following you around the internet.

“Instead of allowing trackers to link up your behavior on multiple sites, they just get to see behavior on individual sites. Any time a website deposits a cookie, the browser confines that cookie to the cookie jar assigned to only that website,” Mozilla explains.

Total Cookie Protection was initially rolled out as a feature test and, after some tinkering, is now included by default for all Firefox users. In addition to restricting information sharing, TCP allows cookies to continue with non-invasive data collection, so your browsing experience isn’t impacted.

If you don’t use Firefox, here’s how to delete and remove cookies from Chrome, Edge and Safari.

