Time to update Chrome again – Steps to get the emergency patch

We always advocate keeping your software, browsers and operating systems updated. But no, you are not reading the same article from last week about a high severity flaw that needs patching in Google Chrome.

It is, in fact, another flaw that needs to be patched. This is the third zero-day vulnerability that Google has faced this year.

Read on to find out what the update addresses and how to update your Google Chrome browser to the latest version.

Here’s the backstory

Last week, Sergei Glazunov of Google Project Zero made a Type Confusion in V8 discovery in Chrome. Google gave it a high severity rating, prompting the company to rush out a browser update a few days later.

This week, Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group made another Type Confusion in V8 discovery. That’s why another Chrome update is being released to fix a high severity, zero-day vulnerability.

Google is infamously silent on the exact details of any vulnerability, choosing to fix it first before revealing how hackers can use it. Even with scant information, we know that a Type Confusion in V8 is a big deal.

According to development documentation, V8 is Chrome’s internal component that processes JavaScript code. So, in theory, hackers can exploit the coding bug to trick an app’s input into a different style.

Once a cybercriminal bypasses regular checks and balances, they can steal your personal information and data from your browser or capture your login details and passwords.

The newest flaw has the designation of CVE-2022-1364 in the vulnerability database. A second minor issue has the tag of CVE-2022-13164-20. The latter fixes some internal audits and fuzzing.

What you can do about it

The best way to stay protected is to update Chrome as soon as possible. The method for updating your Chrome browser is universal across all platforms. The most recent version is 100.0.4896.127.

Here’s how to update Chrome:

Open your Chrome browser.

browser. Tap the three vertical dots to the right of your profile icon.

to the right of your profile icon. From the drop-down menu, hover over Help and select About Google Chrome.

This will automatically initiate the updating process, and if a new version is available, it will start downloading. Once installed, you might need to relaunch Chrome for the update to take effect.

The update is available for Windows, Linux and Mac and will roll out over the next few days. If the update hasn’t reached you yet, keep checking until it’s ready.

