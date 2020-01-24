Having a home security system is a must these days. There are just too many criminals in the world to leave your protection up to chance.

But having a system watch your doors and windows isn’t enough. It also needs to protect you from disasters like fires and floods — especially if you have young children in your home or happen to be caring for elderly parents.

That's why we're going to tell you about the best home security system for everyone under your roof. SimpliSafe has everything you need to keep your family safe and secure and give you the peace of mind you're looking for.

Keeping everyone safe

You know that job one for a parent is making sure your kids are always safe. When they’re super young, you probably jump every time they coughed or sneezed.

Once they get older and become young adults or teenagers, there are different things to worry about. Are they putting themselves in danger by texting and driving? Do they know how to stay safe online and avoid speaking with strangers?

But what about when they’re at home? Are they getting back before curfew? Do they throw wild parties that can get out of control when you’re away? These are just some of the risky situations kids put themselves in. You might even remember doing these things when you were their age.

SimpliSafe can help reduce those risks while keeping your stress level low. Its system lets you remotely monitor your home and keep an eye on the children if you’re not there.

With SimpliCam you can see and hear what’s happening at home any time, anywhere, from any device. With an ultra-wide field of view, plus flawless streaming, you can see everything that happens at home in HD from your smartphone, laptop or tablet.

It’s also great for keeping an eye on elderly parents, even if they don’t live with you. A lot of seniors would rather have the independence that comes with living alone than moving in with family. But that can keep you up at night worrying about their safety.

With SimpliSafe, you can monitor their activity at all hours to make sure they are OK. No more fears that they’ve fallen and can’t get up.

Don’t worry about difficult installation

SimpliSafe is easy for anyone to set up in just minutes. That means it’s easy to install in your own home or if you need to put one in your parents’ house. It’s even simple enough for them to do it themselves — they won’t even need a drill.

All you need to install a SimpliSafe system are very basic handyman skills. It can all be set up in under 15 minutes. No drilling. No tools. Just plug in the Base Station, place your sensors and start protecting your home. It’s the quick and easy do-it-yourself security solution you’ve been waiting for.

Built for the unexpected

SimpliSafe does more than just watch for intruders. It provides whole-home protection against other threats, too.

Its state-of-the-art system can help detect fires and sounds a full alarm to get your family out in time. It also notifies the fire department to get firefighters on the scene as quickly as possible.

Worried about the hard effects of winter on your home? Don’t be.

SimpliSafe will help prevent pipes from bursting by warning you if your house is at risk of freezing, so you can take action and prevent disaster. It also watches for leaks before they become bursts, so you can avoid headaches like mold and floods.

And you don’t need to worry about losing protection if there is a power outage. They can happen at any time, especially during winter months. Frozen power lines can knock power out in an entire neighborhood.

Since SimpliSafe is a wireless system, it keeps working via battery backup until your power comes back on. This means you don’t have to worry about burglars taking advantage of a power outage.

There’s even a plan in place if you lose your Wi-Fi connection. SimpliSafe took its built-in cellular connection, put it on the strongest networks and reinforced it with Wi-Fi. Rest easy, your home is always secure.

