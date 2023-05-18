It took just 17 days for China-based shopping app Temu to whizz past Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat and Shein in the Apple App Store top downloads in the U.S. (Amazon is nervous about this, FYI).

I warned you about Temu’s security problems back in April. Its sister app, Pinduoduo, was caught using malicious code to bypass cellphone security settings to spy on other apps, read notifications and messages, and even change settings.

Now, the U.S. government has accused Temu of data risks.

On a slow boat from China

An HD Wi-Fi security cam for $6.98. An Android fitness watch for $8.38. A $7.99 wedding dress feels like bad vibes, with even the cake in tiers.

You might get lucky and find a gem that matches the description, but I wouldn’t bet on it. Shipping is slow, too, since they’re coming from China.

In exchange for those cheap goods and prices, Temu makes money with your data. The app requests 24 permissions on your device, including access to your Wi-Fi network info, Bluetooth, photos and videos, contact info and payment details. Yikes.

What about the website?

If the app is off-limits, is the website safe to use? Sorry, but no. You’re still handing over (at a minimum) your full name, address, phone number, email and payment details.

The more permissions an app requests

… the more you should consider whether it’s truly worth having on your smartphone. Don’t see the big deal? Think about all you do on your phone: Have private conversations with friends, log into your bank app, type in passwords, enter your credit card info and more.

Keep these security smarts in mind before you hit “install” on Temu:

Biometrics (like fingerprint and face scans) should be stored locally, not sent back to an app’s servers. (Temu’s e-commerce buddy Pinduoduo does this.)

(like fingerprint and face scans) should be stored locally, not sent back to an app’s servers. (Temu’s e-commerce buddy Pinduoduo does this.) Limit all the permissions you can. Turn off access to your camera, microphone, GPS location and anything else you can.

you can. Turn off access to your camera, microphone, GPS location and anything else you can. Read the reviews. No, you can’t trust them all, but scan for reports of strange phone behavior after installation. That’s a sign of malware.

It’s hard to tell what’s legit and what you should avoid. I’ve got your back. I compiled a list of Communist China-based apps you should get off your phone now. This story is def worth sharing, folks.