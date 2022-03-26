Now you can store your driver’s license in Apple Wallet (if you live here)

Think about all the things you no longer have to carry around, thanks to your smartphone. These incredible devices house a clock, camera, GPS, credit card, phone book, browser, gaming system, flashlight, notebook and too much more to list.

You still need proof of vaccination, depending on where you go. If you’re going to fly, visit another country or attend an event, chances are you’ll need a vaccine card. Rather than carry around the card everywhere you go, you can store a digital copy of it on your smartphone. Tap or click here to learn how.

If you think that smartphones have come as far as possible, think again. Last year, Apple announced it was working with several states to let residents store their driver’s licenses or state ID in Apple Wallet. Now you can if you live in Arizona. We’ll show you how it works.

Just in Arizona (for now)

With the release of iOS 15, Apple said that you’d soon be able to store your identification in your phone, depending on state laws. That time has come following a new announcement and the recent release of iOS 15.4.

If you live in Arizona, you can add your driver’s license or state ID to your Apple Wallet. Just tap your iPhone or Apple Watch to present it at select Transport Security Administration security checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to verify your identity.

Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio and Puerto Rico plan to bring this feature to their residents, along with the seven states Apple previously mentioned: Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah.

Apple says that the driver’s license and state ID stored in your Wallet is presented digitally through encrypted communication directly between the device and the identity reader, so you don’t need to show or hand over your device.

RELATED: Convert your old VHS tapes into digital format

The TSA put out a press release stating that this feature will only be available at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) for TSA PreCheck passengers from Arizona. For now.

Eligible travelers can tap their iPhone or Apple Watch at the TSA’s Credential Authentication Technology reader. The TSA security officer will verify your identity and flight status. The TSA also said that all passengers must continue to carry their physical driver’s license or ID card, as it may be required to complete your verification.

While passengers with TSA PreCheck added to their boarding pass are the only eligible travelers at this time, the capability will roll out to other passengers soon.

How to add your ID to your iPhone

It takes just a few steps to add your ID or driver’s license to your phone:

Open Settings and tap Wallet & Apple Pay.

Under Payment Cards, tap Add Card.

Tap Driver’s License or State ID . Arizona is the only available option for now.

. Arizona is the only available option for now. Tap Continue and scan the front and back of your ID.

and scan the front and back of your ID. Verify your identity via selfie.

Send to your state for approval.

This feature is available on iPhone 8 or later running iOS 15.4 and Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 8.4 or later.

RELATED: iPhone battery issues since updating to iOS 15.4? Here’s what you should know

Some risks

While convenient, be aware that there are some risks, such as data tracking and surveillance. This makes it easier to increase the need to show your ID in any situation since so many people carry smartphones.

And what will Apple do with this information about you? Can it be shared with third parties? There is also always a chance of a data breach, and this could leave your identity exposed.

Don’t leave your physical one behind if you choose to carry a digital ID. Your digital ID won’t be accepted everywhere, and you do not want to get caught in a situation where you need your physical ID but don’t have it (such as being pulled over by the police).

Something as simple as a dead battery could keep you from getting on your flight if you rely solely on your phone for identification.

Keep reading

7 new iPhone security and privacy features you MUST use

X

From new emoji to Universal Control – Update your iPhone, iPad and Mac now